Next Basket continues to develop, reaching three continents

Philstar.com
August 27, 2024 | 11:15am
Next Basket online shopping platform celebrates international success and introduces revolutionary technologies
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Next Basket, the Bulgarian platform for creating online stores, has achieved remarkable success by expanding its operations to three continents.

The company now offers its software solutions not only in the European market, but also in the Philippines, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa and Nigeria, demonstrating an ambitious and effective global expansion strategy.

Successful multinational expansion, innovative marketing

Next Basket's expansion is the result of a targeted marketing strategy that includes active advertising on Google, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. The team has created over 2,000 banner ads, continuously testing and optimizing their performance to reach the maximum number of potential customers.

To support this expansion, Next Basket's has built teams in each of the target countries. These teams include merchants with e-commerce experience, account managers, marketing specialists, programmers and country managers who manage operations in each country.

Technological innovation, artificial intelligence

Next Basket is not only expanding its geographical reach, but also continuing to invest in technological innovation. The company has 96 employees in its IT department, including artificial intelligence specialists who are working on developing new functionalities.

One of the most impressive developments is the platform's new search engine, which is designed to compete with the world's best search engines. It is capable of understanding complex queries such as "What to buy for my son's gift—8 years old with a budget of up to $100" and suggesting relevant products from online stores built with Next Basket.

Flexibility and adaptability to local markets

Next Basket is distinguished by its flexibility and ability to adapt to the specifics of different markets.

The company offers customized solutions for each client, taking into account local preferences, cultural specificities and consumer behavior.

Focus on user experience and future plans

The company is not stopping there and is already working on its next big innovation—a chat-bot that will facilitate communication with courier companies and answer all questions related to the delivery of online orders.

Next Basket has ambitious plans for the future. The company is preparing to launch sales in Oceania, the UK and the US, which will establish it as a contender for a place in the Top 5 Platforms in eCommerce Software.

Next Basket plans to expand its team to 250 employees by the end of 2024 to support these ambitious plans.

In conclusion

Next Basket's successful global expansion across three continents is a testament to the effectiveness of its marketing strategy, the dedication of its team and the innovative nature of its technology solutions. 

With a focus on continuous development and expansion, Next Basket is poised to continue to revolutionize the way online stores are built and operated around the world.

 

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

