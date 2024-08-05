Fiber freedom: Converge unveils contract-free FiberX Plans

Converge's FiberX plans catapulted the company to the top of the list of choices for gamers, students and home-based entrepreneurs.

MANILA, Philippines — Converge ICT Solutions Inc., one of the Philippines’ leading fiber broadband providers, unveiled new contract-free FiberX plans. These offerings provide enhanced flexibility and convenience for condominium residents subscribing to the company's premier FiberX services.

The simplified application process, designed to cater primarily to consumers residing in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) such as condominiums, will allow new customers to quickly enjoy the internet service provider’s trademark high-speed, unlimited and value-for-money end-to-end pure fiber connectivity without any hassle.

“Our no-contract FiberX plans represent a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering superior customer service experience,” said Converge EVP and chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada.

“We understand the diverse needs of our customers, including Filipinos and foreigners living or temporarily working in the Philippines, and these plans are tailored to offer seamless internet access without the typical constraints of long-term commitments and complex application and billing processes.”

“Living situations in the country have greatly evolved, with many preferring the comfort and convenience of condo-living. Our no-contract term plan is perfect for renters because we’ve removed the worry of their connectivity contract period not being in line with their rental contracts, giving them more freedom and flexibility,” Azada adds.

Converge has been offering the most diverse residential connectivity products in the country. Its flagship FiberX plans catapulted the company to the top of the list of choices for gamers, students and home-based entrepreneurs. For as low as P1,500 and with speeds of up to 1 Gbps, customers get to immediately enjoy connectivity plans that suit their interests, lifestyle and living situation.

The new no-contract FiberX plan promises maximum flexibility, allowing customers to sign up for a six- or 12-month short-term commitment with no credit checks or documentation needed. Customers will also avoid running the risk of late payments with the plan’s no-billing feature, eliminating concerns about complex billing and credit issues.

Moreover, customers get to benefit from additional savings by getting 12 months of subscription for the price of 11 months on select higher plans. The plan also features no termination or cancellation fees, providing subscribers with peace of mind.

Customers who opt for higher no-contract FiberX Plans will be equipped with the latest Wi-Fi 6 modem free of charge. The ICT company has seen increased demand for better modems among its residential customers as streaming, gaming and working online require higher bandwidth.

“As we continuously enhance our bandwidth speeds for our customers, we also ensure that our network devices can support these advancements,” Converge VP and brand and marketing head Orange Ramirez affirms. “A lot of our customers experience WiFi issues despite having high-speed plans, often due to outdated devices. A WiFi-6 modem is a cost-effective and efficient solution that allows you to utilize your internet speed fully.”

Converge AVP and head of consumer segment marketing Sandra Zira Tubale Dingal adds, “The WiFi-6 has been a godsend for our subscribers who changed from their old modems due to its increased speed, coverage and capacity, delivering three times greater performance even in dense environments. WiFi-6 modems are also green and energy-efficient, reducing power consumption by over 20% and helping households save money. These features, combined with our fast and reliable internet, make for an exceptional digital experience.”

Converge’s dedication to delivering an amazing customer experience through innovative and customer-centric service offerings remains intact with these no-contract FiberX plans. Whether for personal or professional use, these plans are designed to meet the diverse connectivity needs of urban residents and expatriates alike.

For more information about Converge ICT Solutions’s no-contract FiberX plans and to sign up, please visit www.convergeict.com/fiberx/

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Converge. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.