D-Link partners with VST ECS to drive innovation, network solutions

April 16, 2024 | 4:40pm
The agreement was held at Shangri-La at the Fort attended by key representatives from both companies and channel partners.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Networking solutions provider D-Link and IT distributor VST ECS announced their distribution agreement recently. The partnership aims to accelerate innovation across the country.

The agreement was formally announced at a launch event held at Shangri-La at the Fort attended by key representatives from both companies and channel partners.

D-Link Southeast Asia president Jacky Chang emphasized the significance of the partnership for both companies.

“VST ECS’s established distribution network throughout the country is essential to making D-Link’s innovative networking solutions more accessible than ever before,” Chang said. “This expanded reach will allow us to connect with a wider audience and contribute to the advancement of the IT sector in the Philippines.”

VST ECS president Jimmy Go echoed Chang’s sentiment, highlighting the company’s commitment to the partnership.

“We are delighted to add D-Link’s business and home networking solutions to our portfolio,” Go said. “This strategic alliance empowers us and our extensive channel network to capitalize on growing opportunities across various segments. Together, we are confident in delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive connectivity, productivity and profitability.”

D-Link Asean president Jacky Chang presents a plaque of distributorship to VST ECS Philippines president and CEO Jimmy Go.

The event featured a presentation by D-Link Regional Product Director Sam Wong, who provided an overview of the company’s latest offerings, including 5G/4G mobile routers, WIFI 6 routers and Nuclias Cloud solutions.

The presentation aimed to highlight the business opportunities for IT resellers, telecommunications companies and system integrators to leverage D-Link’s technology and deliver high-quality services to clients in the Philippines.

D-Link Philippines country sales manager Nina Diaz and VST-ECS senior product manager for D-Link Edgar Contreras presented the D-Link Registered Partners Program and Incentive Trip, highlighting the value proposition for VST ECS channel partners.

 

To know more about D-Link products, email Edgar Contreras at [email protected].

Editor's Note: This is a press release from D-Link. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

