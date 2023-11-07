^

Technology

GCash provides users more protection when sending money

Philstar.com
November 7, 2023 | 11:00am
for GCash
GCash provides users more protection when sending money
GCash, has added another layer of protection with the introduction of 'Send Money Protect' (SMP) on its in-app feature, GInsure. SMP provides users with confidence and peace of mind when sending money digitally for as little as P30 per month.
Photo Release

New in-app feature ‘Send Money Protect’ powered by global insurer Chubb via GInsure

MANILA, Philippines — Digital money transfers are now an integral part of our daily transactions. However, scammers, fraudsters, and cybercriminals have devised various strategies to take advantage of users and exploit the cashless economy.

In addition to utilizing top-notch cybersecurity systems, the Philippines’ #1 finance super app, GCash, has added another layer of protection with the introduction of 'Send Money Protect' (SMP) on its in-app feature, GInsure. SMP provides users with confidence and peace of mind when sending money digitally for as little as P30 per month.

SMP provides users with comprehensive protection from the most common scams, including online shopping fraud, account takeovers and social engineering, for their transactions done via "Express Send" in the app.

SMP, offered in partnership with Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company, can easily be availed once every 30 days.

Studies show that 45% of Filipino adults have been targeted by scams, with 11% falling victim. This has led to uncertainties towards digital payment methods among some users, hampering milestones already achieved towards financial inclusion.

“We at GCash believe in building partnerships that amplify the value we provide to our users. That's why we've teamed up with Chubb, a global insurance leader and our partner in consumer protection, to bring you an added layer of protection. This collaboration ensures that you have  added financial protection from the unexpected when transacting online, giving you the confidence that your hard-earned money is in safe hands,” GCash Vice President for New Businesses Winsley Bangit said.

Chubb Philippines’ Country President Mari Rachelle Canta also emphasized, “Our partnership with GCash further strengthens our mission to serve millions of customers by providing a safety net through embedding insurance in everyday transactions. Now, GCash users have enhanced protection from cybercrimes with 'Send Money Protect.'"

The partnership between GCash and its consumer insurance partner, Chubb, was solidified through a ceremonial MOA signing held on September 13. Bangit, Canta, GInsure Head Joseph Nino Young and Chubb Philippines VP and Head of Consumer Lines Maurice Hilario.

The service aims to reinforce the confidence of users in being part of a financially inclusive cashless ecosystem that is safe from scammers, fraudsters and cybercriminals.

While this is currently in its beta version and available exclusively to GCash and Chubb employees for now, GCash has announced that it will be fully rolled out by November 13. This milestone product will soon be available to all, promising a safer and worry-free online transaction experience.

The parent company of Chubb in the Philippines, Chubb Limited, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations and employs more than 40,000 people worldwide.

 

For information, visit https://www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

GCASH

INSURANCE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Starlink internet for 'recognized' organizations in Gaza: Musk
9 days ago

Starlink internet for 'recognized' organizations in Gaza: Musk

9 days ago
Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday said that his Starlink satellite service would support internet access for "internationally...
Technology
fbtw
Subscription plan promises boosted replies at X, formerly Twitter
10 days ago

Subscription plan promises boosted replies at X, formerly Twitter

10 days ago
X on Friday unveiled a $16-a-month subscription plan allowing users who pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies...
Technology
fbtw
TP-Link&rsquo;s Tapo C211 Wi-Fi Camera debuts exclusively with PC Express
11 days ago

TP-Link’s Tapo C211 Wi-Fi Camera debuts exclusively with PC Express

11 days ago
Networking and connectivity solutions company TP-Link, in exclusive partnership with computer retailer PC Express, is proud...
Technology
fbtw
A year after Musk's Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil
11 days ago

A year after Musk's Twitter takeover, X remains mired in turmoil

By Glenn Chapman | 11 days ago
A year ago Elon Musk purchased X, formerly known as Twitter, taking the platform on a journey that has resulted in lost money,...
Technology
fbtw
Meta quarterly profit jumps but it sees volatility in ad market
12 days ago

Meta quarterly profit jumps but it sees volatility in ad market

12 days ago
Meta on Wednesday reported that its quarterly profit more than doubled from last year's figure to $11.6 billion as ad revenue...
Technology
fbtw
Cybersecurity beyond tech: A guide for small organizations
13 days ago

Cybersecurity beyond tech: A guide for small organizations

By Paul Soliman | 13 days ago
In today's digital age, the landscape of cybersecurity is ever-evolving.
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with