^

Technology

Samsung says second-quarter operating profit fell 95%

Philstar.com
July 27, 2023 | 11:04am
samsung
A woman walks past an advertisement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and Z Flip smartphones at a Samsung Electronics store in Seoul on October 8, 2020 as the electronics giant flagged a leap of nearly 60 percent in third-quarter operating profits.
Jung Yeon-je / AFP

SEOUL, South Korea — Samsung Electronics on Thursday reported a more than 95 percent plunge in operating profits in the second quarter owing to weak demand for memory chips.

The firm is the flagship subsidiary of South Korean giant Samsung Group, by far the largest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in Asia's fourth-largest economy. 

Operating profit from the April to June period was 668.5 billion won ($525.3 million), down from 14.1 trillion won from a year earlier, Samsung said in a statement.

This marks the firm's worst quarterly profit since the first quarter of 2009.

Samsung's second-quarter net profit fell 84.5 percent to 1.72 trillion won, and sales dropped 22.3 percent to 60 trillion won.

The firm -- one of the world's largest makers of memory chips and smartphones -- blamed weak demand for its chips and mobile phones, but offered an optimistic outlook for the remainder of the year.

"Global demand is expected to gradually recover in the second half of the year, which should lead to an improvement in earnings driven by the component business," it said, but added "continued macroeconomic risks could prove to be a challenge."

South Korean chipmakers, led by Samsung, enjoyed record profits in recent years as prices for their products soared, but the global economic slowdown has dealt a blow to memory chip sales.

Demand swelled during the pandemic as consumers bought computers and smartphones during lockdowns, prompting chip makers to ramp up production.

But demand quickly diminished as lockdowns lifted and weakened further in the face of soaring inflation and rising interest rates.

Joanne Chiao, an analyst at market research firm TrendForce, said output would decrease further -- by an estimated 9.3 percent -- this year owing to a weak overall economy.

"Consumer demand has weakened, leading to budget cuts by companies and ongoing order cancellations," Chiao added.

TrendForce forecast price declines of DRAM chips -- often used in PCs and smartphones -- to slow in the second half of the year as chipmakers tighten supply after prices plunged as much as 18 percent in the second quarter.

In April, Samsung said it would make a "meaningful" cut in memory chip production, following the lead of rivals SK Hynix and Micron.

The recent drop in profits has not deterred the firm from making bold investments.

In March, it unveiled plans to contribute $227 billion over the next two decades to building the world's largest chip centre in Yongin, south of Seoul.

vuukle comment

SAMSUNG
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Google testing AI news writing tool
6 days ago

Google testing AI news writing tool

6 days ago
Google is working with news publishers to design a new AI-backed tool to help journalists report and write their stories,...
Technology
fbtw
Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown
7 days ago

Netflix adds 6 million subscribers after password crackdown

7 days ago
Netflix on Wednesday said subscriptions to the media streaming service climbed by nearly 6 million in the wake of its crackdown...
Technology
fbtw
Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI
8 days ago

Meta challenges OpenAI and Google with open-source AI

8 days ago
Facebook owner Meta on Tuesday released a new and free-of-charge version of its artificial intelligence model, making a play...
Technology
fbtw
Risks abound Philippines&rsquo; fintech sector but profit churn awaits investors
12 days ago

Risks abound Philippines’ fintech sector but profit churn awaits investors

12 days ago
BMI rated the Philippines to trail behind Malaysia and Indonesia in terms of banking industry risks.
Technology
fbtw
US regulator investigating ChatGPT over bad content
13 days ago

US regulator investigating ChatGPT over bad content

13 days ago
The US Federal Trade Commission is investigating OpenAI to determine if its hugely popular ChatGPT app harms consumers by...
Technology
fbtw
The power of single sign-on: Enabling user stickiness in platforms like Threads, Microsoft 365
14 days ago

The power of single sign-on: Enabling user stickiness in platforms like Threads, Microsoft 365

By Paul Soliman | 14 days ago
This article explores how platforms like Threads and Microsoft 365 have leveraged SSO to drive user adoption and retenti...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with