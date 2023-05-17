Amazon's cloud unit signs deal to expand partner's global presence

Visitors gather at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) stand on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona on January 31, 2023.

SINGAPORE — eCloudvalley, a cloud solution provider with presence in the Philippines, signed a collaboration deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help the former further expand its global footprint.

eCloudvalley announced the new multi-year deal at a press conference on the sidelines of the AWS Summit in Singapore on May 4.

eCloudvalley is a one-stop shop for cloud solutions, including cloud consulting, cloud migration, big data and analytics, among others.

Under the agreement, the cloud computing division of Amazon would help eCloudvalley expand to Australia and UAE.

At present, eCloudvalley has presence in 10 countries worldwide, including Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong and United States. It has been a partner of AWS since 2014.

In the Philippines, eCloudvalley has helped improve services for AWS customers, which include Aboitiz-led lender Union Bank of the Philippines and fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp.

The agreement with AWS “can enable our startups, SMBs, and enterprise customers to more quickly access and effectively adopt cloud technology,” MP Tsai, CEO of eCloudvalley, said.

At the same time, both companies want to accelerate the delivery of cloud solutions to startups, small & medium businesses, and enterprises by training more than 1,000 eCloudvalley employees on AWS cloud skills.

The deal also seeks to support eCloudvalley in developing a vertical specialization in manufacturing, retail and financial services. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

Editor's note: The trip to Singapore was hosted by Amazon Web Services to promote the AWS ASEAN Summit 2023. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.