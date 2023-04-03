ASUS celebrates strength, collaboration at largest ever APAC Partner Summit

Gearing up for 2023, ASUS highlighted the objective to leverage the strengths and abilities of partners from different corners of the ecosystem as one of the most strategic ways to move forward in 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — ASUS, Asia Pacific’s no. 1 consumer and gaming laptop brand, held the largest ever Partner Summit.

Based on the theme "Innovate to Elevate," the summit was designed exclusively for trusted and valued partners to further strengthen and build new collaborations.

At the summit, ASUS revealed an aggressive goal and further reinforced its dominance in 2023 as well as celebrated a successful 2022.

"The 'Innovate to Elevate' summit reflects our commitment to collaboratively drive innovation and deliver new value to our customers and partners," Peter Chang, general manager of ASUS Asia Pacific, said.

"We are confident that by working together with leading vendors like Intel and Microsoft, attracting even more customers with our innovative new products; and improving their experience with us from sales to aftersales, we can achieve our ambitious goals and maintain our leadership in the Asia Pacific Laptop market," Chang added.

At the event, more than 550 of the region’s premium distributors and business partners participated to experience ASUS’ latest products and technology to collaboratively develop strategies and expansion plans for their individual markets.

ASUS revealed aggressive 30% and 40% target market shares in Consumer and Gaming laptops respectively in Asia Pacific by 2023.

To achieve this, ASUS will focus on promoting products with impactful new technologies, improve its customer experience from point of sale to after-sales service, and work with partners to target channel investments.

Representatives from key industry vendors Intel and Microsoft also attended the summit to present their latest solutions that are deployed on ASUS computing hardware.

ASUS shared its belief in empowering business partners and defining the strategic roadmap ahead for mutually beneficial results.

To ensure absolute success, ASUS aims to invest further in digital transformation and improvised product information delivery mechanisms to the end user and continuously keep evolving in this fast-paced changing environment

Resilience through 2022’s storm

Despite a tough 2022 that saw the overall Consumer Laptop Market in Asia Pacific shrink by 6%, ASUS defied the odds and grew 11% for the year instead, ending up with a strong 20.7% share, according to Microsoft.

This propelled ASUS the no.1 Consumer Laptop Brand in the region for 2022. ROG (Republic of Gamers) also celebrated a successful 2022, retaining its position as the leading Gaming Brand in Asia Pacific for four consecutive years.

ASUS’ Commercial Systems also posted excellent growth of 24% for 2022 despite a global shrinking of the market by 5%. Contributing to this was a strong commercial Windows activation growth of 70% for 2022.

Strengthening OLED laptop supremacy in APAC

ASUS is also the leading OLED Laptop Brand for 2022 globally with a 64% market share and 49% share in APAC according to GfK.

ASUS OLED displays are found in all its key consumer and creator series including Studiobook, Zenbook and Vivobook.

The brand's OLED laptops are a key component of its growth strategy in the region. It asserts its leading position as a pioneering OLED laptop maker by educating users of the key performance and health benefits of the technology.