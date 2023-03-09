^

Technology

ASUS celebrates strength, collaboration at largest ever APAC Partner Summit

Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 11:20am
ASUS celebrates strength, collaboration at largest ever APAC Partner Summit
Gearing up for 2023, ASUS highlighted the objective to leverage the strengths and abilities of partners from different corners of the ecosystem as one of the most strategic ways to move forward in 2023.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — ASUS, Asia Pacific’s no. 1 consumer and gaming laptop brand, held the largest ever Partner Summit.

Based on the theme "Innovate to Elevate," the summit was designed exclusively for trusted and valued partners to further strengthen and build new collaborations.

At the summit, ASUS revealed an aggressive goal and further reinforced its dominance in 2023 as well as celebrated a successful 2022.

Gearing up for 2023, ASUS highlighted the objective to leverage the strengths and abilities of partners from different corners of the ecosystem as one of the most strategic ways to move forward in 2023.  

"The 'Innovate to Elevate' summit reflects our commitment to collaboratively drive innovation and deliver new value to our customers and partners," Peter Chang, general manager of ASUS Asia Pacific, said.

"We are confident that by working together with leading vendors like Intel and Microsoft, attracting even more customers with our innovative new products; and improving their experience with us from sales to aftersales, we can achieve our ambitious goals and maintain our leadership in the Asia Pacific Laptop market," Chang added. 

At the event, more than 550 of the region’s premium distributors and business partners participated to experience ASUS’ latest products and technology to collaboratively develop strategies and expansion plans for their individual markets. 

ASUS revealed aggressive 30% and 40% target market shares in Consumer and Gaming laptops respectively in Asia Pacific by 2023.

To achieve this, ASUS will focus on promoting products with impactful new technologies, improve its customer experience from point of sale to after-sales service, and work with partners to target channel investments.

Representatives from key industry vendors Intel and Microsoft also attended the summit to present their latest solutions that are deployed on ASUS computing hardware.

ASUS shared its belief in empowering business partners and defining the strategic roadmap ahead for mutually beneficial results.

To ensure absolute success, ASUS aims to invest further in digital transformation and improvised product information delivery mechanisms to the end user and continuously keep evolving in this fast-paced changing environment

Resilience through 2022’s storm

Despite a tough 2022 that saw the overall Consumer Laptop Market in Asia Pacific shrink by 6%, ASUS defied the odds and grew 11% for the year instead, ending up with a strong 20.7% share, according to Microsoft.

This propelled ASUS the no.1 Consumer Laptop Brand in the region for 2022. ROG (Republic of Gamers) also celebrated a successful 2022, retaining its position as the leading Gaming Brand in Asia Pacific for four consecutive years.

ASUS’ Commercial Systems also posted excellent growth of 24% for 2022 despite a global shrinking of the market by 5%. Contributing to this was a strong commercial Windows activation growth of 70% for 2022. 

Strengthening OLED laptop supremacy in APAC

ASUS is also the leading OLED Laptop Brand for 2022 globally with a 64% market share and 49% share in APAC according to GfK.

ASUS OLED displays are found in all its key consumer and creator series including Studiobook, Zenbook and Vivobook. 

The brand's OLED laptops are a key component of its growth strategy in the region. It asserts its leading position as a pioneering OLED laptop maker by educating users of the key performance and health benefits of the technology.

ASUS

LAPTOPS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban
1 day ago

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

1 day ago
The White House on Tuesday welcomed a bill that would allow the United States to ban Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok,...
Technology
fbtw
Meta modifying its special handling of VIP posts
5 days ago

Meta modifying its special handling of VIP posts

5 days ago
Meta on Friday said it will modify the company's criticized special handling of posts by celebrities, politicians and other...
Technology
fbtw
Closer look: How Reno8 T's Ultra-Clear Imaging System captures details of life
Sponsored
6 days ago

Closer look: How Reno8 T's Ultra-Clear Imaging System captures details of life

6 days ago
Equipped with the latest hardware updates and the newest portrait imaging features — including the brand-new Ultra-Clear...
Technology
fbtw
GCash headlines Mobile World Congress keynote with stories on financial inclusion
Sponsored
8 days ago

GCash headlines Mobile World Congress keynote with stories on financial inclusion

8 days ago
GCash is putting the spotlight on the Philippine fintech industry at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona
Technology
fbtw
Mobility advocate insists on e-motorcycles' inclusion in tax breaks
14 days ago

Mobility advocate insists on e-motorcycles' inclusion in tax breaks

14 days ago
A mobility advocate said it is “unfair” if electric motorcycles were not given tax breaks like other types of...
Technology
fbtw
New Carousell service allows users to sell mobile phones within 24 hours
February 20, 2023 - 11:30am

New Carousell service allows users to sell mobile phones within 24 hours

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | February 20, 2023 - 11:30am
Buy-and-sell platform Carousell ha sannounced plans to make process of buying and selling mobile phones more convenient as...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with