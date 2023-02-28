GCash headlines Mobile World Congress keynote with stories on financial inclusion

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash, will be taking GCash to the global stage once more, as she is one of the keynote speakers in a plenary session at the MWC on the topic “New Behavior for a New Reality.”

GCash CEO Martha Sazon leads keynote on changing user experiences and technologies

MANILA, Philippines — The country's number one financial app, GCash, is putting the spotlight on the Philippine fintech industry at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona—highlighting how fintech innovations are empowering millions of Filipinos.

A major feat for GCash and Philippine fintech, Sazon brings the story of the Filipino to a global audience—showing the evolving user experience and how it has expanded its portfolio to provide access to affordable services to more Filipinos across various sectors.

Aside from the keynote session, Sazon is also part of a fireside chat tackling, “The Rise of Fintech Disruption.” She will highlight how fintech is enabling the creation of powerful and disruptive solutions that have been redefining the market.

GCash is now a double unicorn valued at $2 billion with a user base of over 76 million. It has been expanding beyond its core payments and remittance business as it brings essential financial services to more Filipinos.

GCash has already grown its services to include credit, savings, insurance and investment products. It also features an e-commerce platform that offers various retail options such as food, wellness, travel, recreation and real estate services.

The leading fintech platform has also made waves with its beta launch of GCash Overseas. This rollout will allow the first 1,000 Filipinos based in Japan, Australia and Italy to sign up for GCash using an international SIM—another game-changer in the Philippine fintech industry.

GCash is one with its parent company, the Globe Group, in enabling an inclusive digital ecosystem in the Philippines.

The Globe Group, the country’s leading digital solutions platform, will also highlight its pivot from telco to techco at the MWC, led by its president and CEO Ernest Cu.

Cu will join CEOs of top Southeast Asian telcos in a discussion on new network-related technologies and connectivity challenges in the Philippines, among others.

Hosted by GSMA, a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem, this year’s MWC is held from February 27 to March 2. The MWC is the world’s largest and most influential exhibition for the connectivity industry.

Aside from being able to share its success story in helping create a more digital and inclusive financial system in the Philippines, the MWC will also provide a good opportunity for GCash to meet with like-minded partners on how it can deliver more digital financial solutions to Filipinos around the world.