Experience Philippinesâ€™ first 10,000 Mbps internet service from PLDT Home

Experience Philippines’ first 10,000 Mbps internet service from PLDT Home

MANILA, Philippines — Imagine having a fully connected smart home where you can control all your home and personal devices, from health gadgets to home security, in just one app.

You can control your thermostat from your phone remotely or at home, stream movies and music while your robot vacuum cleaner does its work, work on your small business while you and your spouse work remote and in the next room, the kids are playing video games with friends from around the world.

While all of these can now be done with a decently fast internet connection, imagine all the possibilities if you have 10,000 Mbps at your disposal.

Internet speeds of up to 10,000 Mbps put the Philippines in the same league as many first-world countries, where smart homes are becoming the norm. Leading telecommunications provider PLDT Home has made this a reality for Filipino homes—right here, right now.

FAST Hub: what a next-level smart home looks like

To enable people to fully experience and appreciate the fastest available 10,000 Mbps internet speed in the Philippines, PLDT Home introduces the FAST (Fiber Accelerated Speed Tech) Hub.

FAST Hub is a visual representation of everything 10,000 Mbps can offer. Here, you can experience what it’s like to have a hyper-fast home internet connection across two rooms: the living room, office and gaming areas.

Make your home smarter: control the lights, electronics, security and all your gadgets using your phone and your ultra-fast connection. And the best part is with such a connection, you can program your smart home to handle complex routines.

Imagine at 6:00 am, you can automatically start coffee with your smart coffee maker and turn on the lights, then have the robo-vacuum start doing its thing at 6:15, among others, and have your smart home work like a well-oiled machine while you’re still waking up and getting your bearings.

Level up your entertainment and gear up for a totally immersive binge-watching experience at your home theater/entertainment system because having ultra-fast speeds means you can watch your favorite shows in 4K and even 8K. Enjoy actual cinema-quality graphics and sound while you sit down and relax with your favorite movie snacks.

Play stronger and lag-free because, with 10,000 Mbps, you have the power to excel in every game, stream, connect with and grow your fanbase simultaneously. The Smart Work/Gaming Station enables families to do things better without worrying about heavy bandwidth usage for each device and zero latency. Suit up and set up your VR headsets and experience a totally immersive experience like never before.

Work faster and more efficiently through virtual meetings or lectures, while multitasking in your home-based business, or editing, rendering and uploading your next trending video while beefing up your home security devices all working simultaneously without worrying about bandwidth or dropped connection.

Imagine being able to download and upload massive files in seconds. That’s the reality of having 10,000 Mbps. You can also scale your home business because you have enough bandwidth to power a small office with multiple heavy users.

No more prioritization or workarounds because with such a connection, every member of the household can do their thing without worrying if they’re slowing down the connection for everyone else.

As the country’s undisputed fastest internet service provider for four consecutive years at the Ookla Speedtest Awards, PLDT Home’s mission has always been to provide Filipino families with future-ready innovations for them to do things better, stronger and faster at home.

To know more about how to set up your own smart home, visit PLDT Home’s Next Upgrade YouTube channel to get you started. To experience the ultra-fast speeds of a 10,000 Mbps connection, fill out the online form at www.pldthome.com/10000mbps.