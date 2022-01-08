



















































 
























^


 











 















Technology


Smart launches strongest all-access data offer in GIGA Power



 
Philstar.com
January 8, 2022 | 3:41pm
 





Smart launches strongest all-access data offer in GIGA Power
GIGA Power is the network’s most value-packed and flexible data offer that enables prepaid subscribers to really do it all by giving access to all their favorite apps and cover all their online needs.
Released




(As released) The power to discover is at your fingertips as Smart unveils GIGA Power so Filipinos can pursue their passions even more. GIGA Power is the network’s most value-packed and flexible data offer that enables prepaid subscribers to really do it all by giving access to all their favorite apps and cover all their online needs.


Available on the GigaLife App, GIGA Power comes with 2 GB per day for seven days, plus 6 GB data for a total of 20 GB for only P149. Subscribers can use it to access any app and site to do more of what they love - whether it's to create content, stream videos and music, stay in touch with loved ones, find new hobbies, among others.


New year of pursuing your passions


“The New Year is the perfect time to reignite our many different passions or discover new ones. With GIGA Power, we're making it simpler and easier for our subscribers to enjoy apps and sites that bring them closer to their passions and achieve their goals and resolutions this 2022," said Jane J. Basas, SVP and head of Consumer Wireless Business at Smart.


"GIGA Power also comes with a special data allowance feature that gives users 2 GB per day, so they are assured that they have the means to go online every day. The extra 6GB open data provides added security for those days when your data needs exceed your daily consumption " she noted.


Smart Prepaid subscribers can use GIGA Power to go online for work or school, stream the videos and music they love, tune in to their favorite content creators, play the latest mobile games, upload and share content on social media, and constantly stay in touch with their loved ones - the list goes on!

  

Smart Prepaid subscribers can register to GIGA Power via the GigaLife App, which is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. It is also available via *123#. To know more about the promo visit https://smrt.ph/gigapower.


Philippines' fastest 5G mobile network


Smart subscribers can power through all their passions with GIGA Power and enjoy the next-level speeds of the country’s fastest and most reliable 5G mobile network as reported by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. To date, Smart has fired up around 6,400 5G base stations nationwide making it the country's first, fastest, and widest 5G mobile network.


Smart has also reasserted its dominance as the Philippines' fastest mobile network for the fourth year in a row, based on analysis by Ookla of tests taken with Speedtest® covering the first half of 2021.


Moreover, independent mobile analytics firm Opensignal has also recently given Smart seven awards in its first 5G Experience Report for the Philippines.


Pursue more of your passions with GIGA Power on the GigaLife App now! To know more about the latest Smart Prepaid offers, check on https://smart.com.ph/prepaid/promos


 
















 



INTERNET
SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









Smart launches strongest all-access data offer in GIGA Power







2 hours ago


Smart launches strongest all-access data offer in GIGA Power



2 hours ago 


The power to discover is at your fingertips as Smart unveils GIGA Power so Filipinos can pursue their passions even more....








Technology
fbtw













When it comes to business security, network data is the best source




 Sponsored 






11 days ago


When it comes to business security, network data is the best source



11 days ago 


Since most transactions happen in the digital world, it is also the place where threat actors, both known and unknown to companies,...








Technology
fbtw













Eufy introduces the RoboVac X8 Hybrid to the Philippine market







39 days ago


Eufy introduces the RoboVac X8 Hybrid to the Philippine market



39 days ago 


The RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a multi-awarded device that received a 4-star rating from Tech Radar, a CES Innovation Award Honoree,...








Technology
fbtw













Mobile camera trends to watch out in 2022 according to four global experts




 Sponsored 






40 days ago


Mobile camera trends to watch out in 2022 according to four global experts



40 days ago 


TECNO, Samsung Electronics and DXOMARK discuss innovation happening today and beyond during an industry event held by Counterpoint...








Technology
fbtw













Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears







66 days ago


Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears



By Glenn Chapman |
66 days ago 


This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos,...








Technology
fbtw













'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand







71 days ago


'Very... meta': Twitter cracks up over Facebook rebrand



71 days ago 


While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the...








Technology
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with