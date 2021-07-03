







































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
TikTok bumps up video length to 3 minutes
This photo taken on November 21, 2019, shows the logo of the social media video sharing app Tiktok displayed on a tablet screen in Paris.
 Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

                     

                        

                           
TikTok bumps up video length to 3 minutes

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2021 - 3:24pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
SAN FRANCISCO, United States — TikTok on Thursday began letting users post videos up to three minutes in length, tripling the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors.



TikTok is believed to have one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States, and is especially popular with young smartphone users.



"With longer videos, creators will have the canvas to create new or expanded types of content on TikTok, with the flexibility of a bit more space," product manager Drew Kirchhoff said in a post.



The option to post videos longer than the previous time limit of one minute will roll out to all TikTok users in coming weeks, according to Kirchhoff.



"Some of you might have come across a longer video on TikTok already - we've been letting creators around the world experiment with the expanded format," Kirchhoff said.



TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance, remains one of the world's most popular social media apps but faces competitors such as YouTube. Triller, and others.



Facebook-owned Instagram will be experimenting with video features to ride the hot trend, chief Adam Mosseri said in a Twitter post.



Video sharing and viewing is driving a lot of growth at online platforms, and Instagram needs to "lean into" it more, according to Mosseri.



"We are no longer a photo-sharing app," Mosseri said in a video shared at Twitter.



"There is some serious competition now. TikTok is huge; YouTube is even bigger, and there are lots of other upstarts as well."



US President Joe Biden in June revoked executive orders from his predecessor Donald Trump seeking to ban Chinese-owned apps TikTok and WeChat from US markets on national security concerns.



A statement said that instead of banning WeChat and TikTok, the Biden administration would carry out a "criteria-based decision framework and rigorous, evidence-based analysis to address the risks" from internet applications controlled by foreign entities.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      TIKTOK
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 MultiSys forays into logistics, introduces digital platform &lsquo;DeliveryBox&rsquo;
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
MultiSys forays into logistics, introduces digital platform ‘DeliveryBox’


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Envisioning a smarter logistics industry, Multisys Technologies Corporation introduces its newest platform, DeliveryBox, that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google delays plan to phase out browser-tracking 'cookies'
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
8 days ago

                              
                              
Google delays plan to phase out browser-tracking 'cookies'


                              

                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
Google said Thursday it was delaying plans to phase out the use of browser "cookies" for its ad targeting after drawing complaints...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
22 days ago

                              
                              
Microsoft taking Xbox games directly to TVs


                              

                                 22 days ago                              


                                                            
Microsoft on Thursday said it is working on software to let people play Xbox video games on internet-linked televisions without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Artificial Intelligence and automation seen to advance vaccine rollout in the Philippines
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Artificial Intelligence and automation seen to advance vaccine rollout in the Philippines


                              
                              

                              

                                 
26 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Technology

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
43 days ago

                              
                              
Microsoft announces retirement of Internet Explorer


                              

                                 43 days ago                              


                                                            
Microsoft said it is retiring Internet Explorer, the browser it created more than 25 years and which is now largely abandoned...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart expands Unli 5G availability to all 5G-covered sites nationwide
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
48 days ago

                              
                              
Smart expands Unli 5G availability to all 5G-covered sites nationwide


                              

                                 48 days ago                              


                                                            
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues its big push for 5G connectivity in the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Technology
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with