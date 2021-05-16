Smart expands Unli 5G availability to all 5G-covered sites nationwide

(As released) Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) continues its big push for 5G connectivity in the country as it has expanded its Unli 5G offer to cover all Smart 5G sites nationwide.

This unprecedented move enables more Filipinos to enjoy Smart’s most powerful offer on its fastest technology yet.

From its initial selected sites covering Metro Manila, Angeles City, Baguio City, Cavite City, Cebu City, Clark City and Davao City, Smart’s Unli 5G offer is now available to customers at over 2,700 Smart 5G locations around the country, including Batangas, Bacolod, Boracay, Cagayan de Oro, Laguna, Pampanga, Pangasinan and Quezon.

Superior and reliable 5G experience

To make the most of Unli 5G, Smart subscribers should have a Smart 5G-certified device and be in a Smart 5G-covered location. Currently, all Smart LTE SIMs are already 5G-ready.

With Unli 5G, subscribers can enjoy a superior and reliable 5G experience with absolutely no data-capping or speed-throttling. Unli 5G also comes with data for non-5G use so customers can stay connected even when they move from a 5G-covered location to a non-5G-covered site, or switch between Smart 5G and 4G/LTE networks.

Exclusively available on the GigaLife App

Smart subscribers can avail of Unli 5G exclusively via GigaLife App, which is downloadable on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Subscribers may simply log into the GigaLife App, choose All Data, select Unli 5G, then register to their preferred Unli 5G offer.

Smart subscribers can avail of Unli 5G valid for seven days plus 2 GB data for non-5G use for only P299. Customers can also avail of Unli 5G valid for 30 days plus 12 GB data for non-5G use for P599. For even more data, customers can get Unli 5G valid for 30 days plus 24 GB data for non-5G use for only P799.

To guide customers, the GigaLife App also features an interactive map showing locations where Unli 5G is available.

Philippines' fastest 5G network

Unli 5G comes on the heels of Smart’s recent award for having the fastest 5G network in the Philippines by Ookla®, the global leader in internet testing and analysis.

Based on consumer-initiated tests taken using Speedtest® by Ookla, Smart has consistently posted the fastest 5G speeds for Q1 2021, with median download speeds of 190 Mbps – more than double the competition's speeds for the same period.

Most extensive 5G network

Smart continues to expand its 5G network, which now has over 2,700 sites nationwide - the most extensive in the country. Smart also recently announced that its 5G outdoor coverage in the National Capital Region is now at more than 90%.

Along with its continuous 5G roll-out, Smart has also widened its array of Smart 5G-certified devices to make 5G more accessible to Filipinos.

Recently, Smart launched Rocket WiFi, the country’s first and fastest 5G Pocket WiFi. Smart also introduced Smart Signature 5G Plans, the country’s first postpaid plans that feature generous data allocations so customers can make the most of Smart 5G.

Smart 5G complements Smart’s continuous expansion of its 4G/LTE network, which has also been recognized as the fastest mobile network in the country by third-party analytics firms including Ookla and Opensignal.

To know more about Smart 5G, visit 5g.smart and follow Smart’s official social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter,and Instagram.