In this digital shift, a collaboration tool is elevating remote work, online learning

MANILA, Philippines — Today’s current landscape has pushed more and more companies and institutions to shift to digital, employing online tools toward improved operations and business continuity.

With this shift, many Filipinos have also adapted to remote work and online learning, which could very much continue and even rise in the following years.

Knowing this, tech companies are providing services catering to the demands of this digital shift. One pioneer is Lark, whose solutions are even recognized by that of UNESCO.

‘Teamwork makes the dream work’

As a leading up-and-coming platform that enables teams to work together, Lark makes sure that working professionals and those involved in educational institutions are provided with the latest technologies in remote collaboration.

Here, we take a look at all the things Lark has in store for all your remote needs:

1. No-nonsense, top-shelf capabilities

Poised as the next-generation collaboration program across institutions, Lark certainly means business with its no-fuss features, such as:

Seamless communication among teams via Lark Messenger

UNLIMITED Lark Video Call that accommodates up to 100 participants

that accommodates up to 100 participants Lark Docs which allows teams to work on the same file simultaneously, in real-time

which allows teams to work on the same file simultaneously, in real-time Easy scheduling of tasks and meetings using Lark Calendar

Lark Mail : a redefined email experience, all integrated with other essential work tools

: a redefined email experience, all integrated with other essential work tools A flexible Lark Workplace where you can download about 2,000 third party apps to use in your workspace

where you can download about 2,000 third party apps to use in your workspace For even larger meetings, Lark has its own live-streaming service that can reach as many as millions

2. Seamless, uninterrupted progress

Ensuring seamless continuity requires that you have all your resources within reach. Lark lets you conveniently pick up exactly where you left off because everything you need is stored in the cloud. With Lark, you get 200GB worth of storage.

Stumbling to recall recent correspondences? Not with Lark, as it has Unlimited Searchable History so you and your colleagues are always on the same page.

Lark also has a Quick Access feature displaying up to 6 files at the top of the homepage—all of which you can get to in a heartbeat. No more having to dig through your files!

It even has a Built-In AI Translation, so you don’t have to scramble translating outside of the Lark interface.

3. Safeguarded success

Accelerating growth and progress requires the best data security you can trust. And this is just one of the areas where Lark impresses.

You see, Lark not only has a suite of tools geared towards achieving teams’ common goals, but it also ensures that everything you’ve worked hard for is protected.

For your peace of mind, Lark is secured by and compliant with ISO 27001, 27701, 27018, AWS, and AICPA Service Organization Control Reports.

Move forth, empowered

With everything that Lark has to offer—streamlined collaboration, a boost in productivity, superior all-in-one features—you’d be hard-pressed to find a more superb collaboration platform. It has all that you need to make sure that everything you’re working on with your team is done more efficiently and intuitively.

"Gone are the days where you need to physically be in the office to collaborate with teammates, now you can connect from anywhere. With the rise of powerful mobile devices and collaboration tools that are mobile-friendly, employees can now instantly connect and collaborate remotely with teams from around the world anytime," said Lark Commercial-Asia Vice President Joey Lim.

Elevate remote work and distance learning, reach new heights with Lark.

For more information, visit the Lark website here: https://www.larksuite.com.

Lark is available on Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Click here to start using Lark.