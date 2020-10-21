#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
swab testing in Manila
A man undergoes swab method for the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, testing to detect the 2019 coronavirus at a mass testing event in Manila on Oct. 6, 2020.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
No more swabbing? Saliva specimen for COVID-19 testing eyed
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Having oneself checked for the SARS-CoV-2 is not the most pleasant experience despite the relief from a negative result.

RT-PCR testing, acknowledged as the most credible process to check for coronavirus in patients, relies on swabbing the nasopharyngeal part that connects the nose cavity and the palate. The swab method causes discomfort to individuals and poses a slight risk to healthcare workers administering the test.

Recent developments, however, may allow saliva specimens for the RT-PCR test.

In a limited study citing nine clinical surveys published in July in a peer-reviewed science journal, three Iranian researchers found that the use of self-collected saliva as a non-invasive specimen as accurate and reliable in detecting SARS-CoV-2 using the RT-PCR technique.

If further proven effective and validated by health authorities, there will no longer be a need for an RT-PCR extraction machine. The process, moreover, is less invasive and can help overcome some Filipinos' reluctance to get tested.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion, who has been supporting testing innovations from other countries, said at a recent press briefing that he is looking to back a study exploring the use of saliva for testing.

“If that research shows that saliva is as sensitive or even more sensitive than swab testing, then that would be another game-changer,” he said.

There are ongoing clinical studies exploring the viability of saliva samples as a low-cost alternative to conventional swab-based molecular tests.

Concepcion's team also said that a new method also has the potential to reduce the cost of the RT-PCT tests as it eliminates swabbing. It can also expand the use of molecular tests where healthcare resources are limited.

"The direction is to make testing faster, cheaper, and more convenient to people," Concepcion said.

"Whatever innovation is coming out, we are not closing the doors...These are good signs that we are really moving for innovation, for speed. That is the only way that we can open the economy safely," he added.

COVID-19 TESTING SWAB TESTING
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
13 days ago
Apple sets unveil for Oct 13 amid 5G iPhone speculation
13 days ago
Apple scheduled a media event for October 13 amid expectations it would unveil one or more new iPhones which use ultrafast...
Technology
fbfb
19 days ago
Facebook encourages groups in time of division
19 days ago
Facebook on Thursday said it is raising the profile of member groups, hoping people with different views will find common...
Technology
fbfb
Sponsored
20 days ago
Game design issues? Here’s how game developers solve them
20 days ago
Solving game issues isn't easy, but designers come up with innovative solutions. Here are some of them.
Technology
fbfb
29 days ago
TikTok deal aims to thread needle on US, China demands
By Rob Lever | 29 days ago
A fragile deal to put the popular video app TikTok in American control appeared in jeopardy Monday amid disagreement on the...
Technology
fbfb
32 days ago
China slams US 'bullying' over Tiktok, WeChat
32 days ago
China on Saturday accused the United States of "bullying" and suggested it may take unspecified countermeasures after Washington...
Technology
fbfb
42 days ago
TikTok warns parents over suicide video
42 days ago
TikTok is warning parents and users over a suicide video that has been embedded in a clip.
Technology
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with