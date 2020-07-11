COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The virtual concert will feature Concert King and Queen Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, alongside husband, ace singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, all under the vivid musical artistry of our National Artist for Music, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab.
Released
Mr. C, Martin, Pops, Regine, Ogie in PLDT Home’s 'No Learner Left Behind' virtual fundraiser
(Philstar.com) - July 11, 2020 - 3:24pm

(As released) Students at an age of a pandemic face monstrous challenges—the most formidable of which is establishing that ideal environment for learning, given the restrictions and limitations posed by COVID-19.

Schools are closed, thus no face-to-face or person-to-person engagement is possible. So, the challenge to continue effective learning has never been greater—from the tools needed to teach and study, to the platforms and channels necessary to deploy them. 

In the midst of all this however, initiatives from governments and private corporations around the world are looking at bridging the immense gap—a movement so aptly called “No Learner Left Behind.” Ten years ago, the “No Filipino Child Left Behind Act” was signed into law to guarantee and safeguard the Constitutional rights of all citizens to quality education, regardless of the underlying conditions the country is facing.

PLDT Home is at the forefront of realizing this goal of maintaining quality education to students and youths affected by the pandemic with projects and partnerships positioned to deliver the needed tools and proper learning environments. 

In support of the PLDT-Smart Foundation, PLDT Home is set to hold a free virtual concert for the benefit of the students, educators and schools nationwide so that “No Learner is Left Behind” in this unprecedented pandemic, featuring the country’s most revered and successful musical artists.

”At Home With PLDT: No Learner Left Behind” will be livestreamed on PLDT Home’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. The virtual concert will feature Concert King and Queen Martin Nievera and Pops Fernandez, Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, alongside husband, ace singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, all under the vivid musical artistry of our National Artist for Music, Maestro Ryan Cayabyab.

Hosting the virtual gig is top entertainer/performer Jon Santos, under the direction of Paolo Valenciano, with more stirring, exceptional artists set to perform.

Get enthralled with the best of OPM as we help educators and learners remain committed, efficient and productive in this time of crisis. Watch the FREE livestream benefit concert on PLDT Home’s Facebook and YouTube pages on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. 

Donations will be welcome during the virtual event. For those who would like to contribute to the cause, they can donate through the PLDT-Smart Foundation Inc.’s Paymaya and bank accounts, or Text DONATE and send to 3456.

Recommended
