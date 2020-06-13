COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
The V19 and V19 Neo offer a new viewing experience courtesy of a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen, which also houses the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology.
Released
vivo V19 Neo 'ignite the night' features unveiled in all-digital launch
(Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 9:52pm

MANILA, Philippines -- vivo officially unveiled the V19 and V19 Neo to the local market via the brand’s first-ever, all-digital local launch, “Ignite Your Night”, livestreamed on its Facebook page.

The V19 series smartphones sport a 5-camera design, which includes a 48MP AI quad camera and 32MP front camera, while the V19 has an additional 8MP in the front for a dual selfie cam. Both handsets feature a Super Night Mode and Super Night Selfie that lets users celebrate their nighttime passions through photography.

“In today’s new normal, the V19 series represents a bold step into a new direction for vivo. Aside from focusing on empowering the younger market with technology-laden smartphones that would enhance their lifestyles, we are also offering them a means to pursue, enjoy, and share their passions and endeavors, especially at night, since these flagship smartphones can capture exciting moments, even in the dark,” said Charisma Buan, vivo PR team lead.

The V19 and V19 Neo also offer a new viewing experience courtesy of a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ Ultra O Screen which also houses the in-display front camera and fingerprint scanning technology. 

“The Ultra O Screen of the V190 and V19 Neo filters almost 50% of blue light to reduce digital eye strain while a low-brightness anti-flicker technology provides added eye protection especially when using the handsets in the dark, or when playing online games and looking at the screen for extended periods,” said Joseph Cernitchez, vivo PR brand executive.

The V19 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor while the V19 Neo is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE. These are powered by a 33W vivo FlashCharge 2.0 4500mAh battery in the V19, and a dual-engine fast charging 4500mAh battery in the V19 Neo. Both handsets have 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, which can be expanded to 512GB in the V19. 

