Sony's PlayStation 5
Screen grab, PlayStation via YouTube
First look at Sony's PlayStation 5 design and game lineup
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Sony has just unveiled the follow-up to its best-selling PlayStation 4 video game console: the PlayStation 5 (PS5) set for a holiday 2020 launch.

In its "The Future of Gaming Show" streamed live on Saturday locally, Sony unveiled the hardware of the much-awaited PS5 that immediately pulls a 180 from the trademark horizontal, black (excluding the PlayStation 1) style of its predecessors.


The controller’s buttons have also transitioned from the signature colors (pink, blue, red, green) to a uniform black-and-white.

Sony will offer two console options during launch: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” Sony posted.

 

Among the PS5's promised features are "lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games."


Titles showcased as part of the console’s lineup include the following:

  • Astro's Playroom
  • Bugsnax
  • DEATHLOOP
  • Demon's Souls
  • Destruction AllStars
  • GhostWire: Tokyo
  • Godfall
  • Goodbye Volcano High
  • Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • HITMAN 3 
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • JETT: The Far Shore
  • Kena: Bridge of the Spirits
  • Little Devil Inside
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • NBA 2K21
  • Oddworld Soulstorm
  • Pragmata
  • Project Athia (working title)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Resident Evil Village
  • Returnal
  • Sackboy A Big Adventure
  • Solar Ash
  • Stray
  • The Pathless
  • Tribes of Midgard

“We hope you enjoyed the first glimpse of our future today. You've seen our most striking console design yet and you've seen games that can only be enjoyed with the full range of PlayStation 5's features and power,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said during the launch.

Philstar
