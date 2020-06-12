First look at Sony's PlayStation 5 design and game lineup

MANILA, Philippines — Sony has just unveiled the follow-up to its best-selling PlayStation 4 video game console: the PlayStation 5 (PS5) set for a holiday 2020 launch.

In its "The Future of Gaming Show" streamed live on Saturday locally, Sony unveiled the hardware of the much-awaited PS5 that immediately pulls a 180 from the trademark horizontal, black (excluding the PlayStation 1) style of its predecessors.



The controller’s buttons have also transitioned from the signature colors (pink, blue, red, green) to a uniform black-and-white.

Sony will offer two console options during launch: a PlayStation 5 console with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition without a disc drive.

“The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation,” Sony posted.

Among the PS5's promised features are "lightning fast loading with an ultra-high speed SSD, deeper immersion with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and 3D Audio, and an all-new generation of incredible PlayStation games."



Titles showcased as part of the console’s lineup include the following:

Astro's Playroom

Bugsnax

DEATHLOOP

Demon's Souls

Destruction AllStars

GhostWire: Tokyo

Godfall

Goodbye Volcano High

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online

Gran Turismo 7

HITMAN 3

Horizon Forbidden West

JETT: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of the Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

NBA 2K21

Oddworld Soulstorm

Pragmata

Project Athia (working title)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Sackboy A Big Adventure

Solar Ash

Stray

The Pathless

Tribes of Midgard

Announcing Project Athia, Square Enix’s new other-worldly adventure coming to PS5. First details: https://t.co/bULfnwiYoP pic.twitter.com/GaH9PD5y2R — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is set in a lush, enchanting world. First details on this new #PS5 action adventure from Ember Lab: https://t.co/362cCVUivI pic.twitter.com/v9AVQ0n9yc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 12, 2020

The iconic duo returns in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, a new adventure that showcases the unique capabilities of #PS5. pic.twitter.com/orpORuk0q5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

Announcing Resident Evil Village, an ambitious first-person horror game from Capcom. Coming to #PS5 in 2021. Full trailer: https://t.co/zASa2UVJE4 pic.twitter.com/ZSZBuiuo1S — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 11, 2020

“We hope you enjoyed the first glimpse of our future today. You've seen our most striking console design yet and you've seen games that can only be enjoyed with the full range of PlayStation 5's features and power,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said during the launch.