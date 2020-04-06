MOTORING
The dispensers that can automatically pour rubbing alcohol were distributed in the public markets, churches and hospitals of Bocaue town and Malolos City.
Bulacan school makes automated alcohol dispenser using Legos
(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 2:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Robotics Team created an automated robot alcohol dispenser in a bid to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in the Bulacan province.

In a post Monday, the Department of Education said Beryl Cruz, the robotics head of Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. in Bocaue, Bulacan made a robotic alcohol dispenser using Lego plastic bricks.

“The dispensers are made with LEGO Education EV3 and sensors to give the exact amount of alcohol for the public, providing protection for the people without wastage,” DepEd said.

 

People can reduce their chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19 by thoroughly cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water and practicing physical distancing.

Dr. Yanga’s Colleges Inc. also said that Cruz was responsible for the production of face shields used by frontliners in Bocaue.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 3,246 people in the Philippines, 39 of whom are in Bulacan. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

