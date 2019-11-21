TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
In this file photo taken on October 23, 2019 a Facebook employee walks by a sign displaying the "like" sign at Facebook's corporate headquarters campus in Menlo Park, California.
AFP/Josh Edelson
Google, Facebook business models threat to rights: Amnesty report
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 8:30am

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — The data-collection business model fueling Facebook and Google represents a threat to human rights around the world, Amnesty International said in a report Wednesday.

The organization argued that offering people free online services and then using information about them to target money-making ads imperils a gamut of rights including freedom of opinion and expression.

"Despite the real value of the services they provide, Google and Facebook's platforms come at a systemic cost," Amnesty said in its report, "Surveillance Giants."

"The companies' surveillance-based business model forces people to make a Faustian bargain, whereby they are only able to enjoy their human rights online by submitting to a system predicated on human rights abuse."

With ubiquitous surveillance, the two online giants are able to collect massive amounts of data which may be used against their customers, according to the London-based human rights group.

The business model is "inherently incompatible with the right to privacy," Amnesty contended.

The report maintained that the two Silicon Valley firms have established "near-total dominance over the primary channels through which people connect and engage with the online world," giving them unprecedented power over people's lives.

"Google and Facebook dominate our modern lives -- amassing unparalleled power over the digital world by harvesting and monetizing the personal data of billions of people," said Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty International's secretary general.

"Their insidious control of our digital lives undermines the very essence of privacy and is one of the defining human rights challenges of our era."

The report called for governments to implement policies that ensure access to online services while protecting user privacy.

"Governments have an obligation to protect people from human rights abuses by corporations," Amnesty maintained.

"But for the past two decades, technology companies have been largely left to self-regulate."

Dispute on findings

Facebook pushed back against what it contended were inaccuracies in the report, saying it strongly disagreed with its business model being characterized as surveillance-based.

"Our business model is what allows us to offer an important service where people can exercise foundational human rights -- to have a voice (freedom of expression) and be able to connect (freedom of association and assembly)," said a letter from Facebook privacy and public policy director Steve Satterfield in an annex to the Amnesty report.

"Facebook's business model is not, as your summary suggests, driven by the collection of data about people."

Facebook spotlighted its measures implemented which limit data information used for ad targeting; controls provided to users regarding their data; and steps taken to restrict abuses by apps on the social network.

"As you correctly note, we do not sell data; we sell ads," Facebook said.

Facebook chief and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has called for governments to implement uniform rules regarding data-handling instead of leaving private companies to make crucial social decisions such as the limits of free speech.

Google did not offer a specific written response.

But the Amnesty report noted that Google announced this month it would limit data that it shares with advertisers through its ad auction platform, following the launch of an inquiry by the Irish data protection authority and had launched a new feature allowing users to delete location data.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL FACEBOOK GOOGLE HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
3 days ago
Data-driven solutions banner VSTECS CXO Innovation Summit 2019
By Argie C. Aguja | 3 days ago
To help organizations benefit from the advances in technologies, dozens of tech stalwarts from the leading names in information...
Technology
3 days ago
Acienda Designer Outlet offers rewards for shoppers
3 days ago
This kind of satisfaction is what Acienda Designer Outlet, the country’s first true international Outlet mall, is all...
Technology
3 days ago
Smart teams up with TikTok
3 days ago
PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications, Inc. has partnered with TikTok, the world’s leading app for short-form...
Technology
3 days ago
D1 Milano supports Philippine Moto Heritage Weekend
3 days ago
Italian watch brand D1 Milano showed its support to Ride PH’s annual event, the Philippine Moto Heritage Weekend, by...
Technology
Partner
5 days ago
Upgrade your lifestyle through technology at TechLife Expo 2019
5 days ago
Enjoy multiple products of innovation brought by the marriage of lifestyle and technology at the first TechLife Expo, on November...
Technology
7 days ago
Facebook nixes billions of fake accounts
By Glenn Chapman | 7 days ago
Facebook on Wednesday said it has taken down some 5.4 billion fake accounts this year in a sign of the persistent battle on...
Technology
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with