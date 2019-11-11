TECHNOLOGY
Wowee, it’s the huawei nova 5T
Ogie Trias (The Philippine Star) - November 11, 2019 - 12:05am

MANILA,Philippines — Huawei recently introduced their newest member of the Nova Series, the Nova 5T. I was fortunate to try it out and see what makes this phone special.

At ? rst look the phone looks very stylish, it comes in three color variants. I picked the Crush Blue but I ? nd the Midsummer Purple the most-stunning color. The purple variant has a 3D holographic e? ect which clearly displays the Nova logo.

I immediately noticed the ? nger print scanner a standard in these phones  located at the right side of the phone. It is easy to set up and use and the response is ultra fast. Now let’s go to the main aspect of the Nova 5T. There are two main features of the Nova 5T that I truly admire. First is the camera. It has four on the rear: a main, 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture,16megapixel ultra-wide camera with a f/2.2 aperture lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a two-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture lens and at the front a 32-megapixel sel? e camera.

What better way to test how good the camera is than to stroll along the walls of Intramuros and take some photos and videos? The result is astonishing. Even in low light, the result is absolutely beautiful. Second is the processor. This midrange phone is powered with a Kirin 980 processor which is exactly the same as the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro, with an 8gig ram and a 128gig of internal memory  that’s a lot of power to run most indemand games such as Mobile Legends, NBA Live, Call of Duty and my favorite game, Asphalt 9.

It’s got the look: Huawei Nova 5T is colorful, takes good photos and is for games. too

The 3750mAh battery is  supported by Huawei’s 22.5W Super Charge Type-C, which can replenish the battery within

two hours of charging. Now, the question is, based on my experience, would I recommend the Huawei Nova 5T? De? nitely yes. With a price of a mid-range phone but with the power of a ? agship phone  how could anyone go wrong? What are you waiting for? The Huawei Nova 5T is available for you at all Huawei stores.

HUAWEI NOVA 5T
