ICT: Hapag-Lloyd suspends Philippine bookings amid port congestion

From AB Capital's The Opening Bell: Three Moves

Event

Hapag-Lloyd has reportedly suspended new bookings to Manila, Batangas and Subic until December 31, citing port congestion and constraints on empty-container returns. The disruption highlights persistent inefficiencies in Philippine port logistics, particularly the handling and evacuation of empty containers.

View

We see this primarily as a landside logistics bottleneck rather than an indication that MICT has reached its physical handling capacity. Importantly, the problem is not simply weak export demand, but the inability to evacuate and reposition empty containers efficiently. While prolonged container dwell times may generate additional storage revenues, sustained congestion could reduce yard productivity, slow vessel turnaround and eventually constrain throughput. For now, we expect the earnings impact on ICT to be manageable given its diversified global portfolio. The bigger risk is if other carriers follow suit, turning an isolated disruption into a broader slowdown in Philippine container volumes.

Catalyst

The Philippines' structural trade imbalance means more containers arrive with imports than are reused for exports, resulting in an accumulation of empties. Limited depot capacity, slow container returns and delays in withdrawing loaded imports create a domino effect across the logistics chain. The key catalyst is whether other major shipping lines follow Hapag-Lloyd in restricting bookings, potentially disrupting cargo flows and terminal throughput.

Action

Maintain our positive view on ICT, with no immediate change to earnings estimates. Monitor MICT's yard utilization, container dwell times, empty-container evacuation rates and any additional booking restrictions from major carriers. We would reassess our Philippine volume assumptions if congestion begins translating into sustained throughput losses or reduced vessel calls.

Disclaimer: The information, analyses, and views contained herein is based on sources which we, AB Capital Securities, believe are reliable, but is not guaranteed by us and is not to be considered all inclusive. It is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the securities herein mentioned. AB Capital Securities and its Directors and Officers and/or members of their families may have a position in the securities herein mentioned and may make purchases and/or sales of the securities from time to time in the open-market and otherwise.