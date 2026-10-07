Pag-IBIG tie-up supports RLC residential conversion

From AB Capital's The Opening Bell: Three Moves

Event

RLC signed an MoU with Pag-IBIG to expand home loan accreditation across its resi portfolio. Three projects are already accredited and six more are under review. Pag-IBIG's higher P10 million loan ceiling and promotional rates broaden financing options for buyers, particularly units approaching turnover.

View

We think the agreement is strategically useful because financing availability can become a key conversion bottleneck in a softer resi market. Wider Pag-IBIG access should improve affordability, support take-up and help RLC convert receivables into cash without relying as heavily on developer-funded payment terms.

Catalyst

The main catalyst is accreditation of the six additional projects, which would widen the eligible inventory base. Execution still depends on buyer qualification and Pag-IBIG approval, so the earnings impact should be gradual. The benefit is potentially stronger near-term cash collection as more units reach turnover.

Action

In our view, the development reinforces RLC as our top property pick. The initiative should support resi inventory monetization and cash conversion while limiting the need for aggressive discounting. We see this as an incremental positive to RLC's broader investment case, particularly if accreditation expands further.

Disclaimer: The information, analyses, and views contained herein is based on sources which we, AB Capital Securities, believe are reliable, but is not guaranteed by us and is not to be considered all inclusive. It is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to sell or buy the securities herein mentioned. AB Capital Securities and its Directors and Officers and/or members of their families may have a position in the securities herein mentioned and may make purchases and/or sales of the securities from time to time in the open-market and otherwise.