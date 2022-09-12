The week ahead on the PSE

Not a huge week by absolute standards, but relative to what we’ve all survived through August, this one is going to feel resoundingly “medium”. None of the inflation or interest rate fireworks that we’re going to watch later on next week, as the US Fed first meets to decide what action it will take on interest rates in the US, and then our own BSP (taking direction from what the US Fed elects to do) will meet the next day to do the same. This week is all about Thursday and Friday.



Thursday: SPNEC SRO listing: Solar Philippines [SPNEC 1.56] lists the 1,875,649,995 shares it sold at P1.50/share as part of its stock rights offering (SRO).

MB: Retail “bought-in” and purchased all the shares in the first two rounds of the SRO, but what will the market price be when the shares finally list on Thursday? Will the price have a psychological impact on the shareholders that bought the SRO?



Thursday: PSE “Road to IPO”: The PSE is presenting a one-day conference on all things IPO, from a look ahead into the IPO market of the near future, to some of the country’s biggest players making the case for why an IPO could be a “key strategic initiative’, to “IPO Readiness Tips” from some of the country’s most-experienced professional advisors.

MB: This is a great way to get into the brains of owners, to get a better feel for the incentives at play when a company comes to market. Check out the roster of presenters: it’s really top-notch. There is a lot of experience on this panel of speakers. Checkout the PSE website for registration info.



Thursday: RCR lockup ends: The ~6 billion RL Commercial REIT [RCR 6.08 1.33%] shares, held by RCR’s parent, Robinsons Land [RLC 18.72 0.43%], will be released from lockup on Wednesday afternoon, and will be active for trading by Thursday morning.

MB: As discussed previously, I don’t expect to see any drip-selling from RLC, but that’s one monster block of shares, and conditions on the ground have changed significantly since the IPO this time last year.



Friday: GLO SRO ex-date: Anyone looking to participate in the Globe [GLO 2090.00 1.60%] P1,680.00/share stock rights offering will need to own GLO stock before Friday. GLO stock purchased on Friday will not include any attached right to participate in the SRO.

MB: Ex-dates and record dates can be confusing, but the key here is that the only stock that you can use to participate in the SRO is stock that you bought before the end-of-day on Thursday, that you still own on the 21st.

