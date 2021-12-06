



































































 




   

   









Stock Commentary

                        
What's the difference between AyalaLand Logistics and AC Logistics?

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 8:33am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Whatâ€™s the difference between AyalaLand Logistics and AC Logistics?

                        

                           
Good question, and potentially an important one going forward for those who are interested in the actual business of logistics. The main difference between AyalaLand Logistics Holdings [ALLHC 5.58 0.18%] and AC Logistics is that ALLHC is a subsidiary of Ayala Land [ALI 34.50 1.47%], and its main business is selling ALI's raw industrial land for profit.



ALLHC has very very minor warehouse holdings (compared to the income it generates when it sells that industrial land), and is regarded in the logistics industry here as being something of a second-tier player. AC Logistics seems to be the "real" logistics company in the Ayala ecosystem. I say that without any inside knowledge of what they’re doing, but I base my opinion on the hard logistics assets that they’ve been buying (with lots of growth potential). The moves that they’ve made (the Air21 Group purchase and the Glacier Megafridge JV) make me feel as though they’ve got a plan and a vision to grow this subsidiary out.



MB BOTTOM-LINE



What does it all mean, though? Again, I have no insider knowledge and I’m just reading tea leaves here, but my feeling is that Ayala Corp [AC 824.00 0.48%] might consolidate its "real" logistics businesses under AC Logistics. That might mean that ALLHC will eventually transfer its warehousing interests to AC Logistics, but perhaps only if the Ayalas don’t have a plan to form some kind of logistics-based REIT through ALLHC.



At this stage, it’s tricky to tell. If we see ALLHC acquire any additional warehouses, then I think the possibility of an ALLHC Logistics REIT is in play. If not, then I think eventually we'll see the logistics-related warehousing businesses transferred out to AC Logistics, leaving ALLHC free to continue selling raw industrial lots, its main (and most profitable) line of business.



 



Merkado Barkada is a free daily newsletter on the PSE, investing and business in the Philippines. You can subscribe to the newsletter or follow on Twitter to receive the full daily updates. 







Merkado Barkada's opinions are provided for informational purposes only, and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any particular stock. These daily articles are not updated with new information, so each investor must do his or her own due diligence before trading, as the facts and figures in each particular article may have changed.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                   


                        

                                                      AYALA CORP.
                                                      AYALA LAND
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
