Thousands join SM Caresâ€™ coastal cleanup in celebration of World Oceans Day 2025

Thousands join SM Cares’ coastal cleanup in celebration of World Oceans Day 2025

June 11, 2025 | 4:55pm
Thousands of volunteers gather at SM by the BAY in Manila for SM Cares’ flagship coastal cleanup drive for World Oceans Day 2025, showing a united front in the fight against marine pollution.

MANILA, Philippines — Over 5,000 volunteers from all walks of life united on June 7 for a massive nationwide coastal cleanup led by SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls.

Collectively, they removed an astounding 30,000 kilograms of trash from shorelines across the Philippines—proving that when a community comes together, real impact happens.

This year’s theme, “Wonder: Sustaining what sustains us,” resonated deeply as volunteers took to coastlines in Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, armed with gloves, sacks and a shared mission: to protect the oceans that give us life.

Beyond fostering community collaboration and promoting environmental responsibility, SM Cares’ coastal cleanup initiative played a vital role in cultivating healthier environment, enhancing the overall quality of life for local residents, and contributing to the long-term preservation of marine ecosystems.

“The oceans sustain us every day, and now it's our turn to give back,” said engineer Liza Silerio, SM Cares program director for the environment. “This coastal cleanup isn’t just a one-day event—it’s a symbol of our shared duty to preserve biodiversity and inspire action for a sustainable future, while bringing lasting positive impacts to the community by advancing healthier coastal spaces, and uniting people through shared environmental action.”

SM City Iloilo volunteers join hands with the local community of Brgy. Sto. Niño Sur, Arevalo in a coastal cleanup drive, working together to preserve the shoreline and promote environmental sustainability.

A national movement for the seas

From students and teachers to LGUs, NGO partners, employees and security and janitorial teams, the cleanup drew a diverse wave of ocean defenders. SM Cares worked closely with local government units, environmental organizations, youth groups and coastal barangays to stage cleanups across several major sites nationwide.

These collaborations not only ensured the success of the initiative but also highlighted the power of inclusive, community-driven action. Volunteers gathered to remove tons of waste from shorelines, raise awareness about marine conservation, and inspire long-term behavioral change toward environmental care.

Beaming with pride, volunteers at SM City CDO Uptown and Downtown hold up the coastal cleanup banner, standing united as ocean defenders in celebration of World Oceans Day 2025.

Building an #SMWasteFreeFuture

The June 7 cleanup is part of SM Cares’ broader sustainability vision through its #SMWasteFreeFuture campaign, which also includes weekly cleanups at SM by the Bay.

This May 2025, SM employee-led cleanups have mobilized a total of 279 volunteers, collecting over 4,493 kilograms of waste—highlighting their firm commitment to keeping our coasts clean on a weekly basis.

These sustained efforts contributed to creating a safer, more enjoyable coastal spaces for customers, while encouraging a stronger culture of environmental volunteerism.

SM Cares’ Coastal Cleanup also supports and aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), most notably SDG 14: Life Below Water, by directly reducing marine pollution and protecting ocean ecosystems. It also contributes to SDG 13: Climate Action, by raising environmental awareness and promoting community-led climate resilience, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, through its collaboration with LGUs, NGOs, schools and communities.

With two more major cleanups planned for the year, SM Cares remains determined in its mission to inspire Filipinos to take action—one shoreline at a time.

 

For more stories and updates on how you can be part of the movement, visit www.smsupermalls.com/smcares or follow @OfficialSMCares on social media.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

