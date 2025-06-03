Driving change: Global Dominionâ€™s COO leads sustainable living with solar and EV

^

Science and Environment

Driving change: Global Dominion’s COO leads sustainable living with solar and EV

Philstar.com
June 3, 2025 | 9:08am
Driving change: Global Dominion's COO leads sustainable living with solar and EV
EVs and solar panels have emerged as powerful tools in creating a more sustainable, low-carbon lifestyle.

Global Dominion chief operating officer Melai Felicidario is leading by example in the shift toward sustainable living. She has personally invested in two of today’s most impactful green technologies: solar panels and an electric vehicle (EV).

In the face of climate change and increasing energy demands, EVs and solar panels have emerged as powerful tools in creating a more sustainable, low-carbon lifestyle. These technologies not only help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but they also offer long-term cost savings and energy independence.

“Choosing sustainable living through solar panels and electric vehicles is no longer a distant dream—it’s a realistic and achievable step we can take today. These technologies are at the forefront of a cleaner, more resilient future, offering both significant cost savings and meaningful environmental benefits for generations to come,” says Melai.

Installed in August 2024, Melai’s solar panels are already delivering noticeable benefits, most significantly, a dramatic reduction in her monthly electricity bills. “My electricity costs have been reduced by almost half,” she shared, highlighting the immediate impact of switching to solar energy.

The intense summer heat and extended daylight hours have only boosted the system's efficiency, allowing for greater energy production while minimizing her home’s carbon footprint.

“Solar panels require very little maintenance, just occasional cleaning and come with long warranties, making them a smart and efficient investment,” she added.

Melai has also recently acquired an electric vehicle, further reinforcing her commitment to sustainable living. “Investing in an EV isn’t just about buying a car, it’s a long-term commitment to cleaner transportation, reduced fuel and maintenance costs, and embracing innovative technology that paves the way for a greener future,” she noted.

While the initial costs of solar panels and EVs may be high, Melai emphasizes that these investments pay for themselves over time through energy savings, reduced gasoline expenses, and anticipated government incentives.

By taking these steps, Melai is not only making a positive impact on the environment but also setting a powerful example for others to follow in embracing a more sustainable way of life.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Global Dominion. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

