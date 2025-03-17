^

Science and Environment

Women leading the charge: How mangrove reforestation is boosting economic opportunities for coastal communities

May Dedicatoria - Philstar.com
March 17, 2025 | 11:00am
for GCash
Women leading the charge: How mangrove reforestation is boosting economic opportunities for coastal communities
Empowered women from various people’s organizations (POs) nurture a thriving mangrove ecosystem, securing livelihoods and protecting their homes.
GCash

MANILA, Philippines — In South Negros, women are taking root in a movement that is quickly changing the landscape—literally and figuratively. While their husbands go into the sea every day, the women are cultivating a livelihood that not only provides financial security, but also strengthens their communities and secures their future.

For Maria Daisy Ellima, mangrove reforestation is both an environmental project and a way of life.

Mangingisda ang aking asawa’t anak. Kailangan namin ang mangroves para dumami ang itlog ng isda. Diyan sila nakatira,” she says.

Alongside other women who are members of the Latason-Cabcab Fisherfolk’s Association (LACABFA) in Negros Oriental, she works tirelessly at the Silliman University (SU) and GCash-led nurseries, planting mangrove seedlings and beach trees and nurturing them to full-grown trees.

Mary Ann Belonio and Maria Daisy Ellima of Latason-Cabcab Fisherfolk’s Association (LACABFA)
Philstar.com/May Dedicatoria

These trees will then serve as natural barriers against coastal erosion and storm surges.

“Habang nangingisda ang mga asawa namin, nandito naman kami nagtatanim. Nakakatulong iyon sa kabuhayan namin. Kapag lumaki ang seedlings, binibili nila. At ang pinakamahalaga, nakakatulong kami sa kalikasan,” Ellima adds.

Mary Ann Belonio, also a member of LACABFA, shares the resilience required to sustain the mangrove forests: “Minsan, inaabot kami dito ng four hours. Hindi pa naman kami nakaranas ng sobrang lakas na bagyo. Pero last year, sobrang init. Hindi kinaya ng mga halaman. Maraming namatay na seedlings. Tuloy-tuloy kami ng pagdidilig at kapag minsan, wala ring tubig kaya magdadala kami ng tubig sa wheelbarrow mula sa bahay namin.”

Partners for sustainability

This initiative is part of the SU and GCash Reforestation Project.

The renowned higher education institution in Dumaguete brings its environmental science expertise by identifying vulnerable areas in need of mangrove reforestation and engaging coastal communities as active stewards.

Silliman University, represented by Dr. Hilconida Calumpong and Dr. Janet Estacion—women scientists and experts in marine biodiversity and conservation—at the riverside planting site in Sipalay City, Negros Occidental.
Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

GCash drives these environmental initiatives by applying technology for positive impact. Through GForest, an in-app sustainability platform, GCash offers users a simple and accessible way to contribute to environmental conservation and community support.

Users earn energy points from digital transactions—such as bill payments, money transfers and mobile load purchases—which they can convert into virtual trees. These, in turn, enable planting partners like SU to grow real trees.

“GForest, one of the key Tech for Good innovations of GCash, aims to help Negros Island in terms of coastal protection,” says CJ Alegre, GCash head for sustainability at GCash. “That’s why we are supporting Silliman University and the community in Negros in their mangroves and beach tree planting.”

Coastal communities build a more resilient Negros through active participation in mangrove planting and protection.

Dr. Hilconida Calumpong, professor emeritus at the Institute of Environmental and Marine Sciences at Silliman University, shares the importance of research extension to the community.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, she outlined the three key areas that Silliman University is focusing on in the reforestation project:

“Number one is scientific expertise, especially in blue carbon research and mangrove reforestation itself, such as looking at where mangroves should be planted. Two, soil analysis—how to germinate mangroves and, three, community involvement. We have a long history of community extension—dealing with communities, how to enter communities and how to get their cooperation,” Calumpong said.

The partnership ensures that mangrove reforestation efforts are guided by research, best practices and, most importantly, the active participation of the local community. With more structured approaches, from seedling germination and blue carbon measurement, the project aims to thrive and sustain future generations.

Planting sites in Hinoba-an, Cauayan and Sipalay in Negros Occidental comprise the second phase of the mangrove reforestation project.

Women and environmental action

The impact of this project goes beyond conservation. With over 70% of the members in the project being women, the initiative is empowering the locals.

“Hindi naman na kailangan pilitin ang mga kababaihan dito na magtanim kasi alam na ng lahat dito ang naitutulong ng mangrove sa aming buhay,” says Joy Amante, PO vice president of of Linaon Barla Small Fisherfolk Association (LIBSFA) in Cauayan, Negros Occidental.

“Malapit kami sa dagat at kapag may nakikita akong seedling, itinatanim ko na agad. Makakatulong iyon hindi man sa amin kundi sa susunod pang henerasyon,” she adds.

The women's collective efforts are beginning to show a thriving mangrove ecosystem that supports biodiversity, provides sustainable sources of income and protects their homes from the effects of climate change.

For her part, Ellima enthuses, “Sana marami pang kababaihan ang sumali para makatulong hindi lang sa kabuhayan kundi sa kalikasan din.”

The renewed partnership with GCash guarantees that these efforts will continue to flourish. “With the success of the first phase—and we are looking forward to the success of the second phase, we are very open to have a longer partnership with Silliman University and people here in Negros,” Alegre notes.

This means more seedlings, more training and more opportunities for the women and men who have become the backbone of this environmental movement.

By 2029, the goal is to have planted one million mangroves and beach trees across South Negros. But as Calumpong reminds everyone, “The trees must be alive and fruiting by 2029!” The work doesn’t stop at planting; they must ensure these trees thrive.

Through their determination and unwavering commitment, the women of South Negros are proving that environmental conservation and economic empowerment can go hand in hand.

 

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with GCash. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

 

