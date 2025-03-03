Silliman University, GCash strengthen their commitment to sustainability

MANILA, Philippines — Silliman University (SU), through its Institute of Environmental and Marine Sciences (IEMS), and GCash, one of the Philippines’ leading finance apps, through its GForest feature, have broadened their 2023 SU-GCash Reforestation in South Negros Project.

Initially set to wrap up in 2028 with the planting of 500,000 mangroves, the partnership now aims to plant an additional 500,000 mangroves and beach trees across South Negros, including parts of Negros Occidental. The goal is to reach a total of 1 million mangroves across critical areas in the region by the end of phase 2 in 2029.

Inspiring grassroots collaboration using tech for good

Silliman University, the prestigious Dumaguete-based higher education institution, lends its expertise in the environmental sciences to identify the most vulnerable areas requiring mangrove reforestation under the not-for-profit initiative. It also provides guidance on how to engage the coastal communities as the project’s environmental stewards.

Meanwhile, GCash helps mobilize these environmental projects by providing and leveraging tech for good. Through GForest, GCash’s in-app platform, users are given a free, easy and convenient way to help the environment and local communities. App users can convert energy points earned from digital transactions (such as paying bills, sending money or buying load) to plant trees virtually, which enables planting partners such as SU to cultivate corresponding real trees.

“We are planting the seeds for a better tomorrow,” shares Dr. Hilconida Calumpong, project coordinator and professor emeritus of the IEMS at Silliman University. “These mangroves are the guardians of the coast. Each one cultivated is a step forward in protecting our ecosystems and communities, helping combat rising temperatures brought about by climate change, shielding our coastal communities from the impacts of extreme weather, and supporting our rich biodiversity.”

Expanding the vision

In 2023, the SU-GCash South Negros Project pledged to cultivate 500,000 trees in Negros Oriental by 2028. As of January 2025, SU, local communities, and GForest’s “Green Heroes”—the platform’s active users—have already planted 192,130 mangrove and beach forest seedlings, highlighting 22 native plant species.

Fifteen of these are mangroves and seven are beach forest species. The organizations have also collaborated with 16 people’s organizations (POs), whose members earned additional income by planting and maintaining seedlings, plants and trees.

With the overwhelming support from GForest users, continued assistance by local government units (LGUs), and the growing number of POs joining the cause, SU and GCash renewed their partnership and commitment to sustainability and formally launched the second phase of the SU-GCash Reforestation in South Negros Project.

After careful assessment and mapping by SU, 100 hectares in Hinoba-an, Cauayan and Sipalay City (specifically in 10 barangays), have already been identified as planting sites for the 500,000 trees covering the next phase.

“Through this program, we at GCash only hope to continue making Filipinos’ everyday lives better by leveraging tech for good,” shares CJ Alegre, GCash head for sustainability. “We are grateful to SU and the Negros POs, without whom this partnership would not be possible. We look forward to achieving more together, growing GForest together, and making a real lasting impact for both the environment and the people of Negros.”

A lasting impact on livelihoods and ecosystems

The project’s backbone is its science-backed strategy that guarantees it pursues mindful mangrove reforestation, where all environmental conservation activities begin by selecting diverse areas requiring rehabilitation and reforestation. What follows is identifying the mangrove species appropriate for cultivation, including endemic and endangered species.

The right species planted in the right places more than ensures survivability; it paves the way for fortified ecosystems. Dr. Calumpong adds, “This ultimately strengthens the natural resources that local communities depend on for their livelihoods, especially those involved in farming, fishing, and other marine industries.”

The project is further strengthened by community-driven projects that offer livelihood opportunities to local farmers and fisherfolk, and which ensure all reforestation activities are scientifically informed, transparent and impactful.

Safeguarding coastal communities, protecting future generations

Also crucial to the project’s success is the focused attention on empowering coastal communities. In addition to reaping the immediate benefits of mangrove reforestation initiatives, members of these communities feel encouraged by a renewed sense of responsibility to protect the future generations of Negrenses.

“Hindi na nga namin kailangang kumbinsihin ang iba na mag-join—kusang nagvo-volunteer talaga sila—dahil kitang-kita nila ang magandang epekto ng mga mangrove, kung saan napoprotektahan ang buong komunidad (Given the immense help we get from these projects, we don’t need to convince others to join the cause. They really volunteer on their own, because they see the positive impact of the mangroves that protect the whole community),” shares Joy Amante, PO vice president of Linaon Barla Small Fisherfolk Association (LIBSFA).

The SU-GCash Reforestation in South Negros Project demonstrates the power of multi-stakeholder engagement in environmental conservation, with Silliman University, GCash and local coastal communities working together at the frontlines to help cultivate a more resilient Negros island.

