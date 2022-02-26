



















































 
























Science and Environment


DOST-backed mall exhibit series highlights SM Prime’s sustainability, DRR journey




Philstar.com
February 26, 2022 | 8:56pm
 





DOST-backed mall exhibit series highlights SM Primeâ€™s sustainability, DRR journey
Sharing honors in the ribbon-cutting were (L-R) Glenn Ang, SVP of SM Prime Holdings Inc; Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls; Renato Solidum Jr., undersecretary of the Department of Science and Technology and OIC of Phivolcs; Jeffrey Lim, president of SM Prime Holdings Inc; and Jose Patalinjug III, regional director of DOST-NCR during the launch of the multi-mall exhibit on Sustainability and Resilience initiatives of SM Prime Holdings Inc., and DOST last February 24 at SM Mall of Asia. The exhibit were launched simultaneously in SM City Baguio, SM City Bacolod and SM City Davao and it will be open to the public until March 20, 2022.
Photo Release




As part of its commitment to the community and the environment, SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SM Prime) together with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) recently launched a series of mall exhibits on sustainability and disaster resilience. The kick-off event was held last February 24 at SM Mall of Asia.


During the event, SM and DOST highlighted numerous initiatives geared toward promoting sustainability and disaster resilience in the country, including those that are in line with addressing climate change. Through the exhibit, the proponents aim to reiterate the importance of working together in creating solutions to the most pressing environmental concerns of today.




In his message, DOST Undersecretary and Phivolcs Officer in Charge Renato Solidum Jr. mentioned how Filipinos repeatedly face the risks of natural hazards and the effects of climate change in the country, saying that our story should not be just one of survival, but that of becoming victors over disasters. For this, continuous education about disaster resilience and sustainability, he said, is a must.


“This project is evidence of the fusion of science and the arts, with the goal of influencing our kababayans to be informed, and to be prepared against disasters,” Solidum said. 


SM Supermalls President Steven Tan thanked the DOST for continuously partnering with SM towards promoting a more sustainable and disaster-resilient Philippines. He also said that amid the country’s collective efforts to revitalize the economy, stakeholders also should not forget about preserving the environment.


“As one of the country’s leading and trusted integrated property developers, SM Prime Holdings takes its responsibility to the environment and community seriously. While we underscore the importance of ensuring livelihood, business continuity and economic prosperity, it is equally – if not, more importantly – that efforts to protect the environment are in place,” Tan said.






SM Supermalls President Steven Tan tours Department of Science and Technology Undersecretary and Phivolcs OIC Renato Solidum, Jr. around the exhibit panels featured during the launch of the multi-mall exhibit on Sustainability and Resilience initiatives of SM Prime Holdings Inc., and DOST held last February 24 at SM Mall of Asia. The exhibit has launched simultaneously in SM City Baguio, SM City Bacolod and SM City Davao and it will be open to the public until March 20, 2022.

Photo Release








Aside from Tan and Solidum, the event was attended by SM Prime President Jeffrey Lim, SM Prim Senior Vice President Glenn Ang and DOST-NCR Regional Director Jose Patalinjug.


The event is the first of a series of exhibits scheduled over the coming weeks. After the kick-off event in SM Mall of Asia, the exhibit will travel to several other SM malls nationwide.




2 hours ago


