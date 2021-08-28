2 Philippine-made cube satellites to be launched to space

MANILA, Philippines — Two Philippine-made cube satellites Maya-3 and Maya-4 will be launched to the International Space Station on Sunday afternoon.

The two cube satellites will be launched to the ISS aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in a Dragon C208 cargo on Sunday at 3:14 p.m. (Philippine time)

Maya-3 and Maya-4 were supposed to leave Earth on Saturday afternoon but the cargo launch was called off due to poor weather conditions.

“Nonetheless, we are looking forward to the new schedule set tomorrow,” the Department of Science and Technology’s Space Technology and Applications Mastery, Innovation, and Advancement (STAMINA4Space) Program said on Facebook.

Maya-3 and Maya-4 are the “first Philippine university-built satellites designed and developed” by STAMINA4Space scholars.

Among the missions of the two cube satellites include the demonstration of image and video capture of RGB camera, demonstration of near-infrared camera, and demonstration of ground acquisition, which allows collection of data from remote ground sensors such as temperature, humidity and wind speed.

Both satellites have a mass of 1.15 kilograms.

Maya-2, which launched to space in February, is now orbiting the Earth.

Maya-1, the country’s first nanosatellite, was launched in 2018. Its operations ended on Nov. 23, 2020 when it re-entered Earth's atmosphere. — Gaea Katreena Cabico