ASEAN Solar + Energy Storage Congress slated

ASES 2019 is the largest solar plus energy storage event in ASEAN where leaders characterized by significance and position meet. It is also a government-backed regional energy event, officially endorsed by the Philippines’ Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission and National Power Corporation.

This year, leading local developers such as Meralco, Meralco Power Gen, Aboitiz and SN Aboitiz have also sent their delegation already. A range of plenary and panel sessions including regulatory, policy, market, finance and technology updates relating to the challenges and development of connecting economic growth to environmental sustainability in ASEAN.

– FSA 2019 (side event) is the first and largest regional conference committed to floating solar technology and business practices. The one-day forum sets to explore the latest floating solar activities spanning Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam and Malaysia.



A two-day event roots in Southeast Asian market with enormous solar and storage potentials since 2016. It acts as a business guide to assist you to look into ASEAN renewable energy markets and identify the key issues in ASEAN’s context.



Over 1,200 participants, 100-plus governments/utilities/developers and 50-plus media members will gather to discuss the regional trend and how to facilitate international cooperation between ASEAN countries and other regions.

Key topics:

Understand policy & regulations that can hold for ASEAN's RE transition

Seize the Imperative trend of floating solar and energy storage

Gain deep insights and practical applications for island and isolated areas

Unlock investment benefits of the booming market

Foresee comparative challenges of ASEAN's regulated and wholesale market

2019 Early Confirmed Speakers (PART):

Marissa P. Cerezo, Director III, Renewable Energy Management Bureau, Department of Energy Philippines – Governmental Office

Chantho Milattanapheng, Director General, Institute of Renewable Energy Promotion, Ministry of Energy and Mines, Lao PDR – Governmental Office

Jayaraman Punidhan, Deputy General Manager, Renewable Energy, PSE, Ministry of Power, Government of India – Governmental Office

Senior Officer, Laguna Lake Development Authority – Governmental Office

Alan M. Oshima, President & CEO, Hawaiian Electric Company – Utility

Chatchai Mawong, Director, Hydro and Renewable Energy Power Plant Development Division, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand – Utility

Godofredo Magpoc, Head, Renewable Energy Team, National Power Corporation – Utility

Aileen Dalanon, Team Lead, Tariff Management under Regulatory Management Office, MERALCO - Utility

Ping Mendoza, General Manager, Aboitiz Power Distributed Energy – Utility

Mohd Yusrizal Mohd Yusof, Head, New Energy Development, Energy Ventures, Tenaga Nasional Berhad – Utility

Tau Nguyen, Country Director, Business Development, Vietnam – Cambodia, ACWA Power – Utility

And more.

