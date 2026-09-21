Century Properties brings its signature resort living to General Trias Cavite

Century Properties and General Trias, Cavite Local Government officials officially launch Cerulean Residences, the developer’s 25-hectare premium horizontal residential development. (From left) Engr. Xerxes Delgado, CPG head of Project Development and Technical Operations Division, Arch. Bernard Artates, CPG head of Design and Innovation Group, Jennifer dela Cruz, CPG SVP for Corporate Growth Strategy, San Francisco, General Trias Barangay Chairman Ryan Santor, Julienne Cruz, CPG vice president Corporate Communications and Marketing, and Engr. Lauro Reyes, CPG head of Construction Management.

MANILA, Philippines — Century Properties Group (CPG) is trading high-rises for front yards, officially opening the show village for its new 25-hectare development in General Trias, Cavite.

The developer formally launched the model homes for Cerulean Residences this week, marking a major pivot from its usual vertical condominiums to a fully master-planned house-and-lot community.

For decades, CPG built its brand on amenity-heavy urban towers. Now, it’s translating that same beach-inspired lifestyle seen in projects like Azure in Parañaque and Pampanga, and Acqua in Mandaluyong into a traditional suburban neighborhood.

Bringing the beach to the suburbs

Designed by Singapore-based Pomeroy Studio, the same architectural firm behind CPG’s Azure and Acqua projects, Cerulean Residences leans heavily into its name and water-inspired theme.

The estate is divided into three main zones: active spaces for sports and fitness, meditative green areas, and the immersive water attractions that have become a CPG trademark.

"Filipino families have always gravitated toward the water," CPG Managing Director Carlo Antonio said. "What we learned from Azure and Acqua is that people do not just want to visit that feeling on a holiday, they want to come home to it."

Adaptable spaces

The newly opened show village gives buyers a first look at the two-story model homes, which feature contemporary, asymmetrical roofs and minimalist interiors. Staying true to the estate’s overall theme, the home models take their names from beaches.

Taking it up a notch, Century Properties ensures that upon delivery, the homes already come with a perimeter fence, a gate, and a 2-car garage with an EV charger provision.

The 1,100 homes planned for the community were designed with flexibility in mind. The layouts feature optimized depths for natural light and are built to adapt as families grow, careers change, or residents shift to work-from-home setups.

"A house should be able to keep up with the family living in it," Antonio noted.

A self-contained hub

Located in Barangay San Francisco along Arnaldo Highway, the project positions itself as highly accessible but comfortably removed from Metro Manila's congestion. The site sits near major thoroughfares like Governor's Drive, Aguinaldo Highway, and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway.

To support the residential enclave, CPG is also developing Century Lifepark, a commercial strip set to rise just outside the village gates to provide retail and daily essentials for both residents and the surrounding Gen Trias market.

Despite the premium amenities, CPG is pitching the project as a realistic upgrade for growing families.

"Move Up, Live Better is what four decades of building has taught us families are actually asking for," Antonio said. "They want something better than what they have, in a community they can be proud of, without stretching beyond what makes sense for them. It is aspirational but attainable."

The Cerulean Residences Show Village is now open to visitors in General Trias, Cavite.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Century Properties is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



