Celestia breaks ground: A new era of elevated living in Timberland Heights

(From left) FAI senior planning and design technical manager Thaddeus Antonio, JCRCC engineering head Elmer Adona, senior project director Wilfredo Dela Cruz, FAI assistant vice president and marketing head Rula Gongora, senior project development manager – North deputy head Bonna Crisostomo, senior assistant vice president and sales support and leasing group head Melanie Glinofria, SPI planning head for product planning and landscape design Armando Casibang and Inspira senior landscape architect and studio head Glenmore Lizen

MANILA, Philippines — Launching a new benchmark for upscale mountainside living, the recent groundbreaking ceremony for Celestia’s entryway officially marks the beginning of construction for Timberland Heights’ most anticipated residential enclave.

Nestled on the forested slopes of the majestic Sierra Madre, Celestia promises a rare fusion of exclusivity, ecocentrism and panoramic beauty—designed to captivate both discerning homeowners and forward-thinking investors.

A vision of heightened tranquility

Celestia isn't just a residential community—it's a curated experience. Located in Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal, the masterplanned community offers the best of both worlds with sweeping views of the iconic mountain range and the metropolitan skyline.

The remarkable plans for Celestia were envisioned by the collaborative talents of local partner architects at Joel Luna Planning and Design (JLPD), H1 Architecture and Inspira Design.

With the ideal residential experience in mind, JLPD’s masterplan has a total of 273 expansive lots, ranging from 345 sqm to 1,148 sqm, with Phase 1 offering lots within the 351 sqm to 708 sqm range.

The tranquil seclusion fostered by the spacious private lots will be complimented by H1 Architecture’s clubhouse design which promotes community and activity among the enclave’s residents.

Artist's perspective Designed to feature lush foliage and a cobblestone driveway, Celestia’s entryway scheme sets the tone for the rest of Celestia’s green open spaces.

Life at the top

With access to key routes like the DPWH Bypass Link Rd. and the Batasan–San Mateo Rd., Celestia is just 20 minutes from Quezon City, yet a world away in terms of atmosphere. Its distinctive location affords Celestia a desirable balance of privacy and accessibility.

The groundbreaking comes at a time when mountain-living properties are surging in value, driven by increased demand for secure and wellness-oriented communities. The exclusive Timberland Heights area is renowned for its nature trails and green spaces, with destinations like the Timberland Highlands Resort to support a well-rounded outdoor lifestyle.

Artist's perspective Residents can indulge in resort-style relaxation at Celestia's expansive clubhouse pool.

Construction for Celestia is now in full swing at 32% completion. Its steady development progress sets Celestia’s turnover on Q4 of 2027.

Early buyers interested in becoming part of Celestia’s exclusive community may visit our Sales Hub at the Timberland Highlands Resort or inquire via Timberland Heights’ website and social media pages (Facebook/Instagram: @CelestiaatTimberlandHeights).

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Filinvest. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.