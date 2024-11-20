Landco Pacific, D.M. Wenceslao and Associates revitalize partnership

Landco Pacific president and CEO Erickson Manzano and D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. director, president and CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao

Powerhouses join to expand luxury residential community Woodridge Garden in Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Landco Pacific President and CEO Erickson Manzano and D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMWAI) Director, President and CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao formally inked a joint venture agreement to revitalize their partnership for the further expansion of Woodridge Garden Village, a 24-hectare luxury residential development in Zamboanga.

The two award-winning companies, Landco Pacific and DMWAI, will continue to work together to enhance and expand Woodridge Garden Village, aiming to complete the project within two years to further cement the development’s reputation as the biggest exclusive luxury residential community in Zamboanga.

“We are honored to continue and strengthen our partnership with D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc., as we both share an unwavering commitment to providing Zamboangeños with their dream homes that offer a laid-back luxury living lifestyle in the heart of Philippines’ City of Flowers,” stated Rosemarie Napao, project director and sales director of Landco Pacific.

The Woodridge Garden Village features Southern Californian architecture, complete with tree-lined roads, walkways, linear parks and top-notch resort amenities. The highlight of this luxury residential community is the upscale clubhouse, which includes a free-form edgeless swimming pool, an outdoor basketball court and a children’s grove.

Residents bask in laid-back luxury with the development’s sloping terrain that leads them back to their cozy homes. Woodridge Garden Village is also conveniently located along Lunzuran Road, making this exclusive residential community just a few meters away from the business district, schools and universities, as well as the airport and seaport.

Similar to Landco Pacific’s successful leisure and resort developments, Woodridge Garden Villas integrate superb resort amenities with lush landscapes, nature-themed parks and open spaces.

Landco Pacific is renowned for pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years, with properties across key cities in the country that have gained acclaim as the “Forbes Park,” or the most prestigious development in its locality.

Landco Pacific benefits from the financial strength of being a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), led by its chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan.

The premium real estate developer received six awards for its commitment to excellence in development, design and sustainability at the prestigious 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. Pangilinan, who is also the concurrent Chairman of Landco Pacific, was honored as the 2024 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year.

DMWAI has more than 50 years of experience and industry expertise, having been established by the visionary engineer Delfin Wenceslao Sr. DMWAI is licensed by the Philippine Licensing Board as Category “AAAA,” with classifications in “General Engineering” and “General Building,” and is recognized as one of the leading integrated real estate development and construction companies in the Philippines.

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation, visit https://www.landco.ph/ or its Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landco Pacific. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.