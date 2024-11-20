^

Real Estate

Landco Pacific, D.M. Wenceslao and Associates revitalize partnership

Philstar.com
November 20, 2024 | 9:50am
Landco Pacific, D.M. Wenceslao and Associates revitalize partnership
Landco Pacific president and CEO Erickson Manzano and D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. director, president and CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao

Powerhouses join to expand luxury residential community Woodridge Garden in Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Landco Pacific President and CEO Erickson Manzano and D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc. (DMWAI) Director, President and CEO Delfin Angelo Wenceslao formally inked a joint venture agreement to revitalize their partnership for the further expansion of Woodridge Garden Village, a 24-hectare luxury residential development in Zamboanga.

The two award-winning companies, Landco Pacific and DMWAI, will continue to work together to enhance and expand Woodridge Garden Village, aiming to complete the project within two years to further cement the development’s reputation as the biggest exclusive luxury residential community in Zamboanga.

“We are honored to continue and strengthen our partnership with D.M. Wenceslao and Associates Inc., as we both share an unwavering commitment to providing Zamboangeños with their dream homes that offer a laid-back luxury living lifestyle in the heart of Philippines’ City of Flowers,” stated Rosemarie Napao, project director and sales director of Landco Pacific.

The Woodridge Garden Village features Southern Californian architecture, complete with tree-lined roads, walkways, linear parks and top-notch resort amenities. The highlight of this luxury residential community is the upscale clubhouse, which includes a free-form edgeless swimming pool, an outdoor basketball court and a children’s grove.

Residents bask in laid-back luxury with the development’s sloping terrain that leads them back to their cozy homes. Woodridge Garden Village is also conveniently located along Lunzuran Road, making this exclusive residential community just a few meters away from the business district, schools and universities, as well as the airport and seaport.

Similar to Landco Pacific’s successful leisure and resort developments, Woodridge Garden Villas integrate superb resort amenities with lush landscapes, nature-themed parks and open spaces.

Landco Pacific is renowned for pioneering premium landscapes for more than 30 years, with properties across key cities in the country that have gained acclaim as the “Forbes Park,” or the most prestigious development in its locality.

Landco Pacific benefits from the financial strength of being a subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), led by its chairman, Manuel V. Pangilinan.

The premium real estate developer received six awards for its commitment to excellence in development, design and sustainability at the prestigious 12th Annual PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards. Pangilinan, who is also the concurrent Chairman of Landco Pacific, was honored as the 2024 Philippines Real Estate Personality of the Year.

DMWAI has more than 50 years of experience and industry expertise, having been established by the visionary engineer Delfin Wenceslao Sr. DMWAI is licensed by the Philippine Licensing Board as Category “AAAA,” with classifications in “General Engineering” and “General Building,” and is recognized as one of the leading integrated real estate development and construction companies in the Philippines.

 

For more information about Landco Pacific Corporation, visit https://www.landco.ph/ or its Facebook page.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landco Pacific. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

DM WENCESLAO

LANDCO PACIFIC CORPORATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'
brandSpace
October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm

Landco Pacific expands reach to US, showcases 'shores of luxury'

October 11, 2024 - 3:45pm
Landco Pacific Corporation lands on US shores anew with its roadshow kicking off at the Rosewood Hotel, Menlo Park, San Francisco...
Real Estate
fbtw
Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South
October 10, 2024 - 11:30am

Suburban living made easy, new home collection launched in the South

October 10, 2024 - 11:30am
Terrace Homes at Prominence II, located within Brentville International Community, lets its residents experience the essence...
Real Estate
fbtw
Rentvestment 101: A guide for first-time property investors
brandSpace
October 5, 2024 - 12:08pm

Rentvestment 101: A guide for first-time property investors

October 5, 2024 - 12:08pm
Rentvestment involves investing in projects specifically designed and optimized for rental businesses—significantly...
Real Estate
fbtw
Filinvest-led Mimosa Plus Golf is first GEO-certified golf course in Philippines&nbsp;&nbsp;
brandSpace
September 24, 2024 - 1:00pm

Filinvest-led Mimosa Plus Golf is first GEO-certified golf course in Philippines  

September 24, 2024 - 1:00pm
As an open golf course, Mimosa Plus Golf Course is dedicated to the stewardship of golf education and the future of sport...
Real Estate
fbtw
Federal Land celebrates multiple wins at Dot Property Philippines Awards
brandSpace
September 13, 2024 - 4:00pm

Federal Land celebrates multiple wins at Dot Property Philippines Awards

September 13, 2024 - 4:00pm
Federal Land Inc. continues its winning streak with new accolades from the Dot Property Philippines Awards.
Real Estate
fbtw
Winning diverse categories, Federal Land stands out at the PropertyGuru Awards
brandSpace
September 9, 2024 - 9:45am

Winning diverse categories, Federal Land stands out at the PropertyGuru Awards

September 9, 2024 - 9:45am
In a display of real estate excellence, premier real estate developer Federal Land Inc. has once again set the benchmark...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with