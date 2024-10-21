Profriends delivers as Westwind at Lancaster New City launches entrance statement

MANILA, Philippines — “Profriends delivers when it commits something,” says Profriends president Kathleen Choa, in her keynote speech during the official opening of the entry way of Westwind at Lancaster New City.

“During our launch one year ago, Westwind had a master plan. It was a concept, a brand offering a distinct lifestyle. But at that time, Westwind was words. And now, with the entry way being launched, we are here telling you that Westwind will become a reality,” she added.

This is the first message emphasized by Choa, talking to Profriends’ sales network partners and some Profriends officers and distinguished guests from the parent company, Maplecrest Group Inc. With the entrance statement launch, Westwind is set to rise, beginning with its road works and to be followed by its building structures in the coming months.

Partner networks pose at the newly launched entry way amid the beautiful sunset colors that Westwind at Lancaster New City get to enjoy daily.

Furthermore, in her address, Choa emphasized the advantage of Westwind among other condominiums springing up in Cavite. Being part of the Profriends community, Westwind at Lancaster New City transcends its building plans.

“The entry way solidifies an image of the lifestyle that we’re selling. If, in the community you see people roam around or just hang out even at night, that community is safer. How this community is planned, is that it pulls in people to come down from your buildings to enjoy the parks, engage with your neighbors, let your children play with the children from the other buildings. If neighbors know each other, then you feel more secure. This is not just a theory but a science which we learned when we studied urban planning,” Choa said.

“There are many condos here in Cavite, then why choose Westwind at Lancaster New City? Because the potential tenants will choose to live freely, where they feel their family is safe… that is where they will choose a community that thrives in people. Increase in property value will then follow,” she added.

Artist's perspective

Westwind envisions to redefine condo living by promoting relaxation, wellness, and connectedness in a sustainable community. The four-story buildings will simultaneously be built in clusters around common outdoor lifestyle spaces.

