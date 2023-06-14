Rockwell Land pushing 200ha land development

The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of Rockwell Land Corporation will be conducted virtually via https://2023asm.e-rockwell.com/ on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines — The Lopez-owned property developer Rockwell Land announced its plan to develop almost 200 hectares of development in key urbanised provinces.

The plan was announced in its annual stockholders’ meeting on Wednesday.

The developments will be located in Cebu, Bulacan, and Batangas.

Disclosure broken down showed that the company will launch IPI Center by Rockwell, their third project in Cebu.

The next involves a horizontal neighbourhood development in San Jose, Bulacan. The disclosure indicated that the project will span 100 hectares and was designed to build a hillside escape and wellness retreat for residents.

Lastly, the company will develop an 85-hectare horizontal beach community development in Lian, Batangas. The developer said they will launch the first phase of residential lot offerings in 2024.

The move supports Rockwell Land’s development, having launched several projects across different cities in 2022. The company raked in P29 billion in development revenue, which includes projects in Pampanga, Batangas, Bacolod, and Makati City. — Ramon Royandoyan