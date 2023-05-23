RLC Residences sees high demand from millennial investors, launches 4th building of Sierra Valley Gardens

To date, Sierra Valley Gardens' first three buildings are now 96% sold, with majority of the buyers aged 25 to 35 years old.

MANILA, Philippines — In a study conducted by online property portal Lamudi, a growing number of millennials have been searching for condominiums online. This age group is now entering their prime years for home buying and has an increased desire to manage their finances through investments that can generate income.

Similarly, RLC Residences is also observing the same trend especially with the recent sales performance of its residential development Sierra Valley Gardens, a smart investment with multiple unique features located in Cainta, Rizal.

Located within the Sierra Valley destination estate along Ortigas Avenue Extension, Sierra Valley Gardens is an investment-worthy condo development due to its accessibility to retail shops and soon-to-rise mall and office buildings within the estate.

To date, the condo’s first three buildings are now 96% sold, with majority of the buyers aged 25 to 35 years old.

Building on this success, RLC Residences officially introduced the development’s fourth building, empowering more young professionals to make their smart move through real estate investment.

“Condominium units are a great choice for millennial investors, one reason being is it appreciates in value quickly than other investment options. Plus, there’s that convenience of having options to rent it out for passive income source or use it as your home. It’s a stable investment choice, especially if the project you choose is from a reputable developer, who understands the value that comes from land development and urbanization,” RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario says.

The smart move for millennials

With most millennials gravitating toward city views, easy access to amenities and proximity to life’s essentials, Sierra Valley Gardens officially opened its fourth building—with all these preferences present—to help millennials make their smart move in real estate investment.

Sierra Valley Gardens is home to well-spaced studio, one-, and two-bedroom units with balcony options. Ranging from 22 to 66 sqm, these flats offer options to the growing need of millennials based on their needs and space requirements.

Additionally, these units are equipped with smart home features, including Smart Lock, Audio-Video Intercom, Smart Switch and Infrared Emitter—all offering a high level of convenience, energy efficiency, security, cost savings, increased home value and sustainability.

In fact, the Sierra Valley Gardens won the Best Sustainable Residential Development at the DOT Property Southeast Asia Awards 2022 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The property is also designed to incorporate fiber optic technology in all of its buildings to ensure fast and reliable connection.

On top of these, Sierra Valley Gardens also has a plethora of indoor and outdoor amenities that are designed to help them move free on their career, fitness, and wellness goals.

These include a three-level clubhouse, function rooms, game room, fitness center and dance studio, work/study area, lap pool, jog trail and landscaped areas.

“In designing Sierra Valley Gardens, we envisioned a property that millennials will be proud to call their smart investment. That’s why we incorporated all these features, because these are helpful in ensuring that this asset will exponentially grow with them in the coming years, until such time that Sierra Valley Gardens is fully built and ready to live in,” Cesario shares.

With Sierra Valley Gardens’ newest building, millennials can choose to invest in one of its units starting at P4 million. Making this an even appealing investment option, RLC Residences also offers flexible payment terms and even special promos that interested investors may take advantage of.

Connect to a property specialist via rlcresidences.com. For more updates, follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram.