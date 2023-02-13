^

Real Estate

Put a ring on it: Say 'I do' to your dream home with SMDC, Erik Santos this February 22

Philstar.com
February 13, 2023 | 5:22pm
Put a ring on it: Say 'I do' to your dream home with SMDC, Erik Santos this February 22
This February 22, get serenaded by the Prince of Pop, Mr. Erik Santos, and enjoy as much as a P50,000 discount upon reservation of an SMDC residential unit.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — It is rational to have high standards in the things that matter the most — especially if it’s your home. Naturally, you would want only the best — be it in terms of location, amenities, or the lifestyle it offers. When you find the one that ticks all the boxes, though, saying yes becomes easier than ever.

This month of love, take the leap and commit to the home of your dreams. SM Development Corporation (SMDC), the country’s leading real estate developer, gives prospective homebuyers and investors a treat with the SMDC Date Night: “Put A Ring On It” promotional event.

This February 22, get serenaded by the Prince of Pop, Mr. Erik Santos, and enjoy as much as a P50,000 discount upon reservation of an SMDC residential unit. On top of that, premium gifts will also be handed out to those who will successfully reserve units on the event day. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

This is SMDC’s way of empowering Filipinos to profess their love for themselves, their loved ones and their life goals.

Give yourself the affluent lifestyle that you deserve, and say I do to no other than SMDC.

 

To know more about the SMDC Date Night, follow SMDC on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and TikTok, or visit the SMDC website.

 

ERIK SANTOS

SMDC
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences
January 26, 2023 - 9:16am

RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

January 26, 2023 - 9:16am
The top-notch residence is located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, which connects two megacities:...
Real Estate
fbtw
Take a glimpse of premium leisure living at Periveo Lipa City
December 13, 2022 - 5:01pm

Take a glimpse of premium leisure living at Periveo Lipa City

December 13, 2022 - 5:01pm
Experience premium living for yourself at Periveo. Inspiration and ideas within the Lana, Mira and Erin units await.
Real Estate
fbtw
Stop renting office spaces: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%
Sponsored
October 17, 2022 - 8:40am

Stop renting office spaces: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%

October 17, 2022 - 8:40am
Arthaland recently launched its Early Mover Deal for Savya Financial Center in Arca South, Taguig, where they can immediately...
Real Estate
fbtw
What to look for in a city condo home
September 3, 2022 - 12:00am

What to look for in a city condo home

September 3, 2022 - 12:00am
Increasingly, condominium living is becoming a desirable option for Filipino families in the metropolis.
Real Estate
fbtw
A new SMDC community in Angeles City, built for the new breed of investors
Sponsored
August 19, 2022 - 5:00pm

A new SMDC community in Angeles City, built for the new breed of investors

August 19, 2022 - 5:00pm
Now Residences, a mid-rise garden community in Angeles City, Pampanga presents both end-users and investors a sure and wise...
Real Estate
fbtw
Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking
Sponsored
July 13, 2022 - 4:53pm

Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking

July 13, 2022 - 4:53pm
Sunland Development Corporation under Sun Group of Companies led by President and CEO Richard Lim broke ground to formally...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with