RLC Residences launches its first premium high-rise property Le Pont Residences

The top-notch residence is located in the 31-hectare master-planned destination estate, Bridgetowne, which connects two megacities: Quezon City and Pasig City.

Connecting Pasig and Quezon City, the property promises to ‘bridge you to your best life.’

MANILA, Philippines — RLC Residences recently launched its premium development, Le Pont Residences in a grand event at The Blue Leaf Cosmopolitan, Quezon City.

The event, led by RLC Residences SVP – Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo, Head of Sales Allen Miranda, Business Development and Design Head Stephanie Anne Go and Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer Karen Cesario officially gave guests a glimpse of the new property’s features and interiors.

“We are happy to open 2023 by formally introducing Le Pont Residences to the public. We’re very proud of this project because this development offers exceptional home features that will surely connect our future homeowners to the premium lifestyle they deserve,” said RLC Residences Senior Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard Sotelo.

Bridging you to your best life

Le Pont Residences, which translates to "The Bridge," is designed by RLC Residences following its brand promise Raise, Live, Connect.

Aside from having easy access through C-5, Ortigas Avenue and Amang Rodriguez Avenue, owning a unit at Le Pont Residences means living the live-work-play-inspire lifestyle in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, a worthy investment area surrounded by first-class subdivisions and establishments, full-scale prime shopping mall, premium-grade office buildings and a 5-star hotel.

The property is home to bi-level penthouse units with an iconic curved staircase, providing a beautiful centerpiece that elegantly connects both floors. It also has a selection of one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are carefully crafted to ensure comfort and convenience.

In addition, all are equipped with smart home features and loggia balconies, allowing future homeowners to have a relaxing space without having to go outside of the unit.

“To us, bridging our future homeowners to their best life means having a home where they can be at their best, every day. That’s why in designing Le Pont Residences, we delve into the preference of those who want to start investing in the finer things in life by working with world-renowned consultants and bringing in features where they can enjoy grand experiences in the comfort of their home,” said Sotelo.

Aside from these, Le Pont Residences is home to multi-level, first-class amenities spread throughout the podium, mid-level and at uppermost deck floors.

Future homeowners can revel in grand experiences every day in any of the facilities available, including the hotel-inspired Infinity Pool with Pool Deck where you can comfortably appreciate the beautiful view of the estate, a Private Theater to bond with friends and loved ones, an Indoor Cycling Room and Fitness Gym to keep themselves in shape, Private Function Rooms for business meetings and Altitude 51, a private lounge area located at the topmost floor offering a panoramic view of the city.

“It takes enormous grit and passion to achieve the best life that everyone dreams of. This is why in developing Le Pont Residences, we made sure that we reflect that deep devotion in designing our well-curated units and larger-than-life amenities. We hope that through these thoughtful efforts, future Le Pont Residences homeowners can live the life they deserve every time they come home,” shared Sotelo.

To connect with a Property Specialist and know more about Le Pont Residences and its pre-selling condo units, visit rlcresidences.com.

To stay updated about this new development and other properties, follow RLC Residences on Facebook and Instagram