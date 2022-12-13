Take a glimpse of premium leisure living at Periveo Lipa City

Experience premium living for yourself at Periveo. Inspiration and ideas within the Lana, Mira and Erin units await.

MANILA, Philippines — Golden Home Realty, an HG-III Construction & Development Corp. affiliate, recently unveiled the three model house units of its Periveo project in Lipa City, Batangas. This 42-hectare development will offer modern contemporary homes with generous living spaces, a wide array of resort-style amenities and future commercial features, all surrounded by nature.

Periveo draws its name from the Greek prefix "peri" and the Spanish word "veo" which, when put together, translates to "all near and within view." Periveo aims to build a community of access, mobility and charm — all for the good life. Future homeowners will have first-hand experience with what it’s like to live in Periveo.

Highgrove at Periveo will be the first phase of this premium leisure community.

“We are pleased to launch our Erin, Lana and Mira model house units at Highgrove in Periveo. The launch of these model units marks an important milestone for us," said Golden Home Realty Executive Vice President for Sales Operations Eric Refuerzo.

"We take pride in our premium leisure community project and we are confident that this development will strengthen our position as a developer of choice in this area and consolidate our efforts to develop communities that address the growing needs of the market,” he added.

Modern elegance in a serene community

You can enjoy the elegance of a modern contemporary home tucked away in a serene neighborhood in Lipa, Batangas. The largest unit at 139.40 sqm, Periveo's Mira House Model offers plenty of space for comfort and functionality.

It comes fully finished with five bedrooms, including a dedicated maid’s quarters. Its master bedroom is even equipped with a walk-in closet. A dedicated kitchen area highlights the ground floor for those who enjoy cooking at home.

Additionally, the home has a two-car garage, porch and garden area. The mix of steel, black and wood designs adds a premium feel to the overall ambiance of the house. Find design ideas with Mira Model House’s elegant and modern finish.

Spending more quality time

Family time and guest entertainment are easier here at Lana House Model with its open-plan living area.

With a gross floor area of 129.80 sqm, there is plenty of space for a get-together or fun activities, such as a movie night. Guests or relatives can also stay in one of the spacious bedrooms on the ground floor.

Additionally, the house's exterior features a metal cladding accent and a two-car garage. Discover aesthetic minimalist design ideas with the Lana model unit. This model house's clean and refreshing look will inspire white and wood-themed lovers.

Experience the joy of home

Apart from the model units, Periveo introduces another modern contemporary house and lot selection. The Erin unit comes fully finished with floor tiles, painted walls and ceilings, and complete bathroom fixtures.

The use of large windows improves the natural lighting and ventilation of this 114.98 sqm model unit. A visit to Erin Model House gives you a glimpse of the actual turnover unit.

Take this time to immerse yourself in your new home. Don’t forget to bring the whole family and start feeling the beauty of living in Periveo.

Guaranteed premium living

One of the highlights of Periveo is its expansive resort-style leisure hub, a one-hectare amenity area. Residents benefit from a full range of amenities designed to encourage an active lifestyle and promote overall health.

Enjoy ready and easy access to essentials with the future retail and commercial components integrated within the community. Periveo is located along Lipa-Ibaan Rd in the south district of Lipa, Batangas.

While it's close to educational institutions, hospitals, places of worship, golf courses, leisure destinations and commercial establishments, the address is tucked away from the city's hustle and bustle, providing serenity.

The weather is usually cool all year round, much like Tagaytay. It is surrounded by breathtaking views of Mount Malarayat and Mount Makulot.

To schedule your visit on-site today, go to goldenhome.com.ph for more information.