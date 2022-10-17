Stop renting office spaces: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland, the country’s foremost green developer, understands that companies are now on the lookout to take advantage of the many benefits offered by a premium sustainable building.

To help companies minimize their monthly operating expense and achieve their long-term goal of owning the office space, Arthaland recently launched its Early Mover Deal for Savya Financial Center in Arca South, Taguig, where they can immediately move in for as low as 10% down payment. This one-of-a-kind deal is offered only until December 31.

“The frequent practice is you can only move in to your office space once it is fully paid, which is a heavy burden because you will be paying rent and monthly amortization at the same time. We structured the Early Mover Deal in such a way that you can already channel future lease payments into paying the monthly amortization that goes into owning the unit,” Arthaland Senior Vice President Oliver Chan said.

Moving to the recently launched Savya Financial Center—now ready for occupancy—will be one of a company’s best business decisions according to TelTrends, the Filipino-owned leading IT (information technology) hardware supplier and systems integrator who is one of the early adopters of the promo.

Photo Release Spacious and well-designed lobby offering a warm welcome to its occupants

Built in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Company Ltd., Savya Financial Center holds the distinction of being the first premium green office development in the highly connected Arca South.

Located at the corner of Pulse Street, Anchor Street and Tandem Road, the building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and sustainable solutions that help create safe and more productive working environments thereby improving the profitability of companies.

The building also provides sustainable features such as energy-efficient air-conditioning system, double-glazed low-e glass, energy-efficient lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures and rainwater harvesting and recycling system. All these can save water and energy consumption by as much as 40%, which means having access to more funds to be used for the monthly amortization .

To underscore the importance of good indoor air quality, Savya Financial Center has operable windows and uses a MERV 13 air filtration system, which is the same type of system being used in hospital operating rooms.

It is also considered a smart building courtesy of its Building Management System (BMS) that controls and monitors various technical systems and services such as air conditioning, lighting and ventilation to ensure safety, comfort and efficiency.

To increase the level of protection from the threat of virus cross-infection among the building’s occupants, the building subscribes to contactless technologies such as the remote virtual concierge, touchless turnstiles, hands-free bathroom fixtures and RFID-operated elevators.

There is a Bridgeway Garden on the fifth floor where occupants take a leisurely walk among the greenery. It also encourages the use of environment-friendly modes of transport. It has dedicated parking spaces for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as bicycle racks and shower facilities in the basement.

Savya Financial Center has been pre-certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification and on track for the Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE Certification, International WELL Building Institute’s WELL™ Building Standard and the International Finance Corporation’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE®) Advanced Certification.

For more information about the Early Mover Deal or Arthaland, email [email protected], or visit www.arthaland.com.