^

Real Estate

Stop renting office spaces: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 8:40am
Stop renting office spaces: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%
Abundance of light and greenery at the breezeway entrance
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Arthaland, the country’s foremost green developer, understands that companies are now on the lookout to take advantage of the many benefits offered by a premium sustainable building.

To help companies minimize their monthly operating expense and achieve their long-term goal of owning the office space, Arthaland recently launched its Early Mover Deal for Savya Financial Center in Arca South, Taguig, where they can immediately move in for as low as 10% down payment. This one-of-a-kind deal is offered only until December 31.

“The frequent practice is you can only move in to your office space once it is fully paid, which is a heavy burden because you will be paying rent and monthly amortization at the same time. We structured the Early Mover Deal in such a way that you can already channel future lease payments into paying the monthly amortization that goes into owning the unit,” Arthaland Senior Vice President Oliver Chan said.

Moving to the recently launched Savya Financial Center—now ready for occupancy—will be one of a company’s best business decisions according to TelTrends, the Filipino-owned leading IT (information technology) hardware supplier and systems integrator who is one of the early adopters of the promo.

Stop renting: Move in to Savya Financial Center with down payment as low as 10%
Spacious and well-designed lobby offering a warm welcome to its occupants
Photo Release

Built in partnership with Japan’s Mitsubishi Estate Company Ltd., Savya Financial Center holds the distinction of being the first premium green office development in the highly connected Arca South.

Located at the corner of Pulse Street, Anchor Street and Tandem Road, the building is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and sustainable solutions that help create safe and more productive working environments thereby improving the profitability of companies.

The building also provides sustainable features such as energy-efficient air-conditioning system, double-glazed low-e glass, energy-efficient lighting, low-flow plumbing fixtures and rainwater harvesting and recycling system. All these can save water and energy consumption by as much as 40%, which means having access to more funds to be used for the monthly amortization.

To underscore the importance of good indoor air quality, Savya Financial Center has operable windows and uses a MERV 13 air filtration system, which is the same type of system being used in hospital operating rooms.

It is also considered a smart building courtesy of its Building Management System (BMS) that controls and monitors various technical systems and services such as air conditioning, lighting and ventilation to ensure safety, comfort and efficiency. 

To increase the level of protection from the threat of virus cross-infection among the building’s occupants, the building subscribes to contactless technologies such as the remote virtual concierge, touchless turnstiles, hands-free bathroom fixtures and RFID-operated elevators.

There is a Bridgeway Garden on the fifth floor where occupants take a leisurely walk among the greenery. It also encourages the use of environment-friendly modes of transport. It has dedicated parking spaces for low-emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles as well as bicycle racks and shower facilities in the basement.

Savya Financial Center has been pre-certified for Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold Certification and on track for the Philippine Green Building Council’s BERDE Certification, International WELL Building Institute’s WELL™ Building Standard and the International Finance Corporation’s Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE®) Advanced Certification.

 

For more information about the Early Mover Deal or Arthaland, email [email protected], or visit www.arthaland.com.

ARTHALAND
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
What to look for in a city condo home
September 3, 2022 - 12:00am

What to look for in a city condo home

September 3, 2022 - 12:00am
Increasingly, condominium living is becoming a desirable option for Filipino families in the metropolis.
Real Estate
fbtw
A new SMDC community in Angeles City, built for the new breed of investors
Sponsored
August 19, 2022 - 5:00pm

A new SMDC community in Angeles City, built for the new breed of investors

August 19, 2022 - 5:00pm
Now Residences, a mid-rise garden community in Angeles City, Pampanga presents both end-users and investors a sure and wise...
Real Estate
fbtw
Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking
Sponsored
July 13, 2022 - 4:53pm

Sunland Development Corporation continues to expand with Manila groundbreaking

July 13, 2022 - 4:53pm
Sunland Development Corporation under Sun Group of Companies led by President and CEO Richard Lim broke ground to formally...
Real Estate
fbtw
Condo in the New Normal: Why Metrotowne is the perfect future investment
Sponsored
Condo in the New Normal: Why Metrotowne is the perfect future investment
June 8, 2022 - 2:13pm
Real Estate
fb tw
Philippines offers compelling investment opportunities for Asian property buyers
May 13, 2022 - 10:26am

Philippines offers compelling investment opportunities for Asian property buyers

May 13, 2022 - 10:26am
The Velaris Residences is managed by a world-class property management team of two property giants, international property...
Real Estate
fbtw
The shape of new: The curvatures of The Silhouette
April 29, 2022 - 12:00am

The shape of new: The curvatures of The Silhouette

April 29, 2022 - 12:00am
Take a quick glance outside and you’ll see towering structures with pointy, rigid, and stiff designs.
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with