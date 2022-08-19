A new SMDC community in Angeles City, built for the new breed of investors

Now Residences, a mid-rise garden community in Angeles City, Pampanga presents both end-users and investors a sure and wise choice when it comes to investing outside of Metro Manila.

TMANILA, Philippines — The last two years have changed how young investors look at real estate. The far-reaching effects of pandemic on their personal and professional lives was the game-changer. They realized the value of owning living spaces that are not only conducive for their ideal lifestyle, but also infallible when it comes to financial gain and stability.

Let’s take a look at the reasons why property investments capture this segment’s interest, and why Angeles City, Pampanga is a hotbed one should definitely consider.

Property as the wisest investment

Financial gurus agree that real estate is emerging as a strong hedge against roaring inflation, and young investors are at the forefront of it. Industry leader SM Development Corporation (SMDC) realized this with 54% of their increase in revenue last year attributed to Filipinos below the age of 35.

Compared to other investment routes such as stocks and bonds where the market is volatile and heavily dependent on external forces, real estate carries less risk and will always be in demand regardless of the economic climate. Putting your hard-earned money to real estate today, therefore, is a wise decision, especially given the expected upward trajectory of housing prices.

Northern investments in full throttle

Cliche as it may be, the key to real estate investing is to select a perfect "location, location, location." Angeles City, Pampanga, in particular, has been shaping up to be one of the most promising real estate bright spots in Northern Luzon—and for good reason.

The first-class, highly urbanized city is dubbed as Asia Pacific's premier international gateway, primarily because it’s the business and financial core of Central and Northern Luzon. It’s home to several key infrastructure developments such as The Clark International Airport, Subic-Clark Railway, Manila-Clark Railway and Malolos-Clark Railway, that will only improve connectivity to and from Pampanga, but have paved the way for a construction boom of hotels, resorts, casinos, restaurants, shopping malls and recreational complexes.

Even more, Angeles City is part of the so-called "Pampanga Triangle" eyed to be a hub for many information technology-business process management (IT-BPM) providers.

Angeles City, therefore, has a lot to offer when it comes to a less dense area that, nonetheless, is rich in professional and business opportunities. It's a landscape of modernization, and at the same time, an intricately-preserved arena of culture, history, and world-class tourist spots.

Investing sustainably

As a values-driven and purpose-driven group, young investors have a reputation of examining environmental, sustainability and governance (ESG) themes by the tooth comb. They want investments that match their moral and ethical principles, which is why when it comes to real estate, they are all for sustainability.

This is reflected in a recent Santos Knight Frank study that points out that homebuyers nowadays value both health and wellness features such as outdoor space (10%) and well-being amenities (10%), and functional features such as access to high-speed broadband (13%) and a home office/study (10%).

As PropertyGuru Philippines' "Best Developer" and "Best Lifestyle Developer," SMDC continues to build masterfully-designed communities

that are resilient, future-ready, and optimized for progress — one of which is the recently launched Now Residences in the thriving City of Angeles.

A gated medium-rise garden community, Now Residences presents a lock-and-go lifestyle for a diverse spectrum of residents. With such a prime location, a professional property management team, a front desk team ready to cater to your every need, and a commercial strip integrated in the property, you’re granted utmost convenience and more time for the things that matter.

Giving life to your aspirations for a holistic lifestyle, of course, is a wide range of amenities that bring you closer to nature and encourage you to live actively. These include swimming pools, jogging paths, linear parks, a covered basketball court, an outdoor gym and a children’s playground.

When it comes to your work-life balance, on the other hand, you’re granted the freedom to work in the comfort of your home with well-designed spaces that are WiFi-ready. Work in either the expansive, hotel-like lobby which maximizes the use of natural light and ventilation, or at the outdoor clubhouse and pavilion where you could have meetings surrounded by greeneries. It’s a luxurious, low-carbon footprint lifestyle that’s not only pandemic-proof, but also socially-responsible.

A seamless investment for digital natives

SMDC understands the role this new breed of investors play in the property sector, which is why they ensure that the digital-first segment gets the best real estate experience. From a prospective homeowner to a part of the community—residents are granted a seamless digital customer experience at SMDC.

Responsive to homebuyers' ever-evolving needs, amenities at Now Residences are well-positioned for the postpandemic. The outdoor clubhouse, for instance, is equipped with internet connectivity and spaces for collaboration

Likewise, SMDC’s end-to-end leasing services allow a worry-free leasing experience for you, should you decide to rent out your unit. That's on top of the increase in property value you’re sure to benefit from as time goes by.

Since its launch last July 25, Now Residences has been well-received. Its first cluster of buildings sold out in a couple of days. This speaks not only for SMDC’s award-winning attributes, but also for the development being a highly coveted asset.

Live and invest in the future of real estate now.

