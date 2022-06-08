^

Condo in the New Normal: Why Metrotowne is the perfect future investment

Why a condo? The most obvious reason of course is that any future-driven professional could never go wrong with owning a place to live and enjoy. At Metrotowne, you can always yearn for more and capture the best that life has to offer.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos who put in the time to work to grow in their careers deserve to reap all the benefits—both for themselves and their families. Part of this is having the desire to invest in something useful and worthwhile.

This is especially significant today, as many have learned to be more mindful of their finances during the pandemic. While stocks, bonds and commodities are popular investment choices, putting one’s hard-earned money in real estate, a condominium, in particular, might just be the better ticket.

Why a condo? The most obvious reason of course is that any future-driven professional could never go wrong with owning a place to live and enjoy. A privately-owned residential property is a tangible asset that offers more consistent savings in the long run as opposed to, say, paying excessive rental fees every month.

What’s more, having your own condo offers more flexibility and attractive options to consider in the market, especially if you know what suits your lifestyle best. Here, we put together a list of other reasons why getting a condominium fits the bill when it comes to future investment:

1. Strategic location

Access to transport links, schools and universities, places of work and main thoroughfares offer unparalleled convenience for families who are on-the-go weekly.
Living in a property that’s situated in an ideal locale could certainly boost the way one goes about everyday life, especially for go-getters.

Access to transport links, schools and universities, places of work and main thoroughfares offer unparalleled convenience for families who are on-the-go weekly.

PHINMA Properties’ Metrotowne, for instance, is one such property that mirrors these conveniences. Located at the heart of Las Piñas City, Metrotowne is but a short drive away from key cities and business districts and is easily accessed via South Luzon Expressway, Alabang-Zapote Road and Manila-Cavitex Expressway.

2. Bustling community

In Metrotowne, every craving and indulgence can be satisfied as lifestyle establishments are just a stone's throw away.
A strategic location isn’t just about nearness to places or work or education, but a community where there’s everything you need to thrive and be involved.

In Metrotowne, every craving and indulgence can be satisfied as establishments such as Robinson’s Easymart, restaurants, food stalls, salons and spas—all peppered in the immediate vicinity.

Also within reach are major lifestyle hubs in the south such as Molito, Alabang Town Center, Festival Mall, Westgate Center, and many more.

3. Leisure, at your pleasure

For those days when you need to a more focused involvement while getting things done as a group, a co-working space is essential, especially in the new normal. Good thing that Metrotowne has this, too!
What ideal property isn’t complete without key amenities for a well-rounded living?

Being a property owner at Metrotowne gives you and your family full access to a park, a playground and sprawling garden areas for recreation and play.

For the more active sort, swimming pools for either kids or adults, a basketball court and a fitness gym are also in place, as well as a jogging path for those wanting to get their steps in.

Throwing get-togethers or setting up activities for that ultimate bonding experience? Metrotowne has also got you covered with its own media and game rooms that come with a minibar. There’s also a function hall for setting up bigger shindigs.

For those days when you need a more focused involvement while getting things done as a group, a co-working space is essential, especially in the new normal. Good thing that Metrotowne has this, too!

4. Safety and security

Wherever you reside, you always want absolute peace of mind. At Metrotowne, you can sleep soundly knowing that measures in place to make sure safety and security are covered.
Wherever you reside, you always want absolute peace of mind. That is why safety and security are always of utmost importance. There should be measures in place to make sure these are covered.

Thankfully, installed in Metrotowne is an access system that uses RFID technology to verify their residents’ credentials, so that not just anyone can enter the premises. The property also has 24-hour roving security and guarded entrance gates with CCTVs.

A place for those who want more

Hardworking Filipinos can surely achieve bigger successes with a place to call their own—a home that offers all the perks for the lives they lead. With this promise, owning a unit at Metrotowne is worth the investment indeed.
A community made for the driven, Metrotowne is inspired by those who yearn for more, those who are out to capture the best that life has to offer.

All this is made possible by PHINMA Properties, which has been in the business for 30 years, making sure that every Filipino can live with all the ease and comfort they deserve.

Hardworking Filipinos can surely achieve bigger successes with a place to call their own—a home that offers all the perks for the lives they lead. With this promise, owning a unit at Metrotowne is worth the investment indeed.

 

Metrotowne is located at 2020 Marcos Alvarez Ave., Talon V, Las Piñas City.

For more information, visit https://phinmaproperties.com/maayo/metrotowne/. Get a quote now by contacting 8535-6800 or 0917-535-6800 or emailing [email protected].

