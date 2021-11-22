Hongkong Land: Bringing more than 130 years of real estate excellence to the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — For years, the country has been able to enjoy rapid economic growth, affording many Filipinos with sufficient income used to purchase items that were once thought to be unattainable—including luxury properties.

This is even more apparent today as luxury residential properties continue to enter the market, exposing Filipinos to higher standards of living.

Adding to the mix of luxury residential offerings in the market is The Velaris Residences by RHK Land Corporation, a joint venture between Hongkong Land (HKL) and Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC).

The Hongkong Land brand of excellence

Photo Release The Three-Bedroom Living and Dining

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land’s business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.

The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world’s foremost companies and luxury brands.

The Group’s Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sqm. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, a luxury retail Centre at Wangfujing in Beijing and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta.

The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia. In Singapore, its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer.

A member of the Jardine Matheson Group, Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group’s assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited.

Photo Release The Three-Bedroom Master Bedroom

Throughout the years, Hongkong Land has been committed to its vision to be the best-in-class property company that inspires and builds value for Asian cities.

It continues to look for investment opportunities across Asia and its portfolio now includes The Velaris Residences, a 45-story high-end residential development that is poised to reshape the Philippine luxury market.

“The Philippine property market is one of the most exciting markets in Asia and we are delighted to be part of it and to bring the innovations and design excellence that Hongkong Land is known for,” HKL Chief Executive Robert Wong said.

Hoping to leverage the economic growth that the Philippines has been enjoying, Hongkong Land entered a joint venture agreement with Philippine real estate giant Robinsons Land and launched The Velaris Residences in February 2020.

The development is located within Bridgetowne, a destination estate along the progressive C5 corridor, one of Metro Manila’s growth centers.

“Through our partnership with Robinsons Land, we have no doubt that we can duplicate our global success in the Philippines through The Velaris Residences,” Wong added.

The Velaris Residences, an artful marriage of intention and inspiration

Photo Release Olympic Length Infinity Pool

In The Velaris Residences, Hongkong Land aims to bring the lifestyle of the affluent in Hong Kong to Manila through its intentional design philosophy.

This remarkable design philosophy considers the experience of the resident at each point of the design process and puts the resident at the center of each architectural and interior design choice. The result is an extraordinary residential masterpiece that is able to anticipate the ever-evolving needs and requirements of its residents.

Offering a luxurious experience like no other, every corner of the property conveys elegance. The building itself is a distinct contemporary masterpiece. And within, Hongkong Land’s intentional design philosophy reveals itself in each room.

"As a leader in the global property market, Hongkong Land is well known and respected across Asia for our values in design, construction, relationships and vision that makes us different from the rest. We are proud to bring our brand of excellence to the Philippines and make the country a preferred investment choice with our landmark developments,” said HKL Philippines Chief Representative Lee Chee Hoe.

“Even with the pandemic, we are fully committed to bringing world-class living accommodations to the country," he added.

Photo Release Japanese Onsen

The Velaris Residences offers masterfully-designed one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and four-bedroom units. Bi-level penthouse units are also available.

The property’s two-bedroom, three-bedroom and penthouse residents can experience ultimate exclusivity and luxury with private lift lobbies. Once the domain of penthouse owners, this facility enables residents to be brought directly to their units via private lifts.

The amenities of The Velaris Residences complement the lifestyles of those who only expect the best from their investment. The property’s curated club-like facilities include a Japanese onsen; an Olympic-length infinity pool with cabanas; a lifestyle gym with yoga deck and dance studio; sprawling landscaped gardens; an events pavilion; children’s playroom; and a magnificent Skyclub which is essentially an interconnected suite of entertainment facilities.

To ensure only the best for its residents, each unit boasts premium finishes and high-end fixtures. And because the developers believe that innovation must always complement luxury, smart home features are also provided for all units. These include fingerprint scanning, PIN code, RFID card access in smart digital locks. Apart from these, lights and air-conditioning can also be controlled from the resident’s smartphone. Smart mirrors are also provided for the larger units.

Through The Velaris Residences, it is without a doubt that Hongkong Land will set the bar high for premium residential living in Manila.

For more information on The Velaris Residences, visit thevelarisresidences.com.