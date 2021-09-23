







































































 




   

   









Real Estate

                        
Top real estate cloud-ready software features by NOAH Business Applications

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 23, 2021 | 10:00am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Top real estate cloud-ready software features by NOAH Business Applications
NOAH Business Applications advances the role of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by tightly integrating portals in the core of real estate features and functionalities.
MANILA, Philippines — Real estate companies harvest rich and readily available business applications tailored fit to run property sales, leasing, project management and property management offices.



Harnessing the power of portals



NOAH Business Applications advances the role of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) by tightly integrating portals in the core of real estate features and functionalities.



Fully supportive of browser-based technology, companies can engage cloud providers or set up cloud on-premise.



Building seller relationships



Through NOAH Business Applications Sellers Portal, real estate companies may now strengthen relationships with brokers, agents, marketing arms and in-house sellers to showcase the units to the prospective customers.



Sellers are provided real-time access to the availability of units, current rates and discounts to engage customers in the holding, queuing or reservation of the property.



Furthermore, sellers are given the transparency to monitor customer compliance requirements and payments expediting the follow-up process. Hence, sellers can best expect commission income.



Improving customer service



The portal provides real-time generation, viewing or downloading of the payment schedules, summary of payments, statement of accounts, proofs of payment, notices or letters and more.



Tight integration to NOAH Customer Relationship Management grants an online facility for customers to enter service requests and escalate inquiries, and concerns.



Implementing service level agreement



NOAH Business Applications Workflow Management includes the standardization of work instructions per type of transaction, per business process or per department to respond to requests or inquiries.



It provides the flexibility to configure and parameterize the turnaround time for task completion and performance management enforcing effective service level agreement.                               



Handling special transactions



Critical on the successful conversion of accounts is the handling of special transactions or scenarios such as change of seller, change of principal buyer, change of unit request, transfer of unit, change of term due date, change of financing details, account restructuring, ledger adjustment, account cancellation or account refund.



These special scenarios are catered by NOAH Business Applications Real Estate Management System ensuring compliance with regulatory bodies.



Strengthening controllership



NOAH Business Applications Billing and Collection process offers complete and relevant templates flexible and responsive to the financial reporting needs of companies. Providing relevant functionalities for billing and collection, the system makes available the definition of the hierarchy of application of payment for penalty, interest, VAT, miscellaneous and principal amount.



NOAH Business Applications generates journal entries automatically based on the defined control accounts.



Advancing project management



NOAH Business Applications Project Management advances the collaboration and cooperation between team members and contractors in terms of material management, percentage of completion, contract and billing. The unique analytics provide updates on the completion or the milestones using ratios.



Integrated document control with data flow and workflow are digitally managed for approvals, alerts and notices.



Regulatory requirements, accounting standards



NOAH Business Applications prides itself as a system that can comply to the constantly changing requirements of regulatory bodies such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB), Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to name a few. 



It is also in conformance with the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) in terms of revenue recognition with customer contracts.



Adapting to Web Application Security Protocols



NOAH Business Applications enforces strict compliance to Web Application Security Protocols through various log-in authentications.



A strong hold of multiple periodic Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) attestations proves that NOAH Business Applications is protected from intrusions or unauthorized access.



The men and women of NOAH Business Applications continuously offer advancements towards effective software solutions in terms of features, functionalities and cost.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

