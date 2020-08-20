SMDC Gem Residences makes the C5-Pasig stretch sparkle

MANILA, Philippines — The future remains bright for the biggest residential developer in the country as it continues to introduce new developments in prime locations, launching its first of many planned developments in the C5-Pasig stretch, in the midst of an unprecedented event that has stunned the world.

“We are in the business that fulfills a basic human need, namely, shelter. A need that as we speak remains severely unfulfilled. In fact, there remains a backlog of 6 million homes in the country,” says SM Development Corporation (SMDC) President Jose Mari Banzon.

With a 23% year-on-year revenue growth in the first quarter and consistently encouraging second-quarter numbers, the company continues to lead the industry with innovation and agility through pioneering in building integrated developments where life, work and play can be in brilliant synergy, perfect for the new normal.

The future is brilliant in the C5-Ortigas corridor

SMDC has come to the C5-Ortigas Corridor with the launch of its newest condo development, Gem Residences.

Boasting contemporary living spaces suited for the new normal, Gem Residences offers smartly designed living spaces that synergize productivity and leisure. Both indoor and outdoor spaces are designed with social distancing in mind, with vast spaces for work or leisure, such as an outdoor and indoor gym, a jogging path, a lap and kiddie pool, a stunning viewing deck, co-working spaces, function rooms, a fun game area for kids, and The Strip, where one can shop for necessities, bond with friends and family, or hie off for some much-needed me-time.

Gem Residences is an integrated community that holds out the promise of the future, conceived with the vision of promoting a smart and efficient city living ready for the modern world. This magnificent piece of architecture, as its name suggests, is a rare find in the C5 stretch. It is a 41-story, one-tower development with a built-in commercial strip that faces the C5 road, where residents can easily walk to experience the bustling area, whether for work or for fun.

Photo Release Artist's perspective of Gem Residences' working spaces.

Seeing the possibilities in 'The New EDSA'

Primed to become "the New EDSA," the C5-Ortigas corridor is building up to a unique blend of residential, corporate, commercial, and leisure spots creating a hallmark for opportunity. A diverse environment makes it a perfect space for professionals who have established careers, looking to invest in a prime property near the office while being around recreational places for a brilliantly balanced lifestyle. This area, which is a fast-growing corridor of prosperity, can support a self-contained community with urban living resources right outside one’s doorstep. Residing with a cluster of affluent communities and townships, one can find a healthy mix of shopping spots and leisure hubs in this area.

There are also numerous dining establishments that offer an array of cuisines and dining themes, depending on what the stomach, or the occasion, is calling for. Recreational needs can be easily fulfilled while in the economic heart of a booming highway in C5, and life’s other conveniences are also just a short distance away.

The C5-Ortigas Corridor boasts accessibility as well. It is close to Quezon City’s Eastwood District at the north and BGC in the south. Plus, it will only take a few minutes to get to Ortigas Center, one of the metro’s top CBDs. For those looking for work opportunities or clients to pitch their services to, the place is a few minutes away from one of the country’s busiest CBDs, which is home to some of the largest business conglomerates. The C5 stretch by itself is home to several multinational companies, BPOs, and automotive industry outlets.

One can gain easy access to nearby provinces like Rizal, with countless transportation options. For days when one has to commute, it is easy to get to one’s destination using public transport.

For those looking at investing, Gem Residences puts them at the center of “The New EDSA.” With direct access to the C5 road, everything is easily within reach.

Once the MRT 4 project is completed in 2026, residents in the area will likely experience a leap on the value of their investment, in the same manner that the MRT 3 raised the values of all properties located within a radius of 1-km from the station to about 220%, as reported by ADB in 2019.

With an incredible location partnered with SMDC's marvelous design, one can anticipate and expect a brilliant life in the C5-Ortigas corridor. Just as SMDC transformed EDSA into the urban centerpiece it is now, one can expect the company to once again create landmarks and change the landscape of the country’s next major thoroughfare.

For more information, visit https://smdc.com/properties/gem-residences.