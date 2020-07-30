A full life up north, the Alviera way

MANILA, Philippines — Living in the time of the coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, pandemic has made us prioritize our health, now more than ever. Apart from boosting our hygienic routines and practicing a sound lifestyle, we have become more conscious of the communities we live in.

An extra step we can take to protect ourselves is to ensure that we live and work in a community that values our well-being and offers us a healthier environment.

While dwelling in an urban setting offers convenience and connectivity, this may not always be ideal during a pandemic as these urban areas are likely to be highly populated.

But what if we could live and work in an urbanized community that offers us a healthier environment with large open spaces?

Photo Release Walkable paths and generous open spaces for a conducive work environment.

This is among the key benefits that Alviera has to offer.

Alviera, a development of Ayala Land Inc (ALI) and Leonio Land Holdings Inc. (LLHI), is a 1,800-hectare mixed-use, sustainable estate in Porac, Pampanga, where lifestyle and business are embedded within a thriving natural landscape, with 40 percent of the estate preserved for forests and nature trails.

“Alviera is distinct and essential in the sense that it greatly improves the experience of living in a city through its interconnectivity and the availability of all fundamental needs, and more, in one compact and sustainable community,” Alviera Estate Development Head John Estacio said.

Nature and wellness

As Alviera aims to fuse urban living with nature, the estate offers a healthier environment to dwell in with its large open space and preservation of forest and nature trails. This is especially attractive in the time of a pandemic, where physical distancing rules are a must.

Photo Release Urban living in nature.

With the estate's horizontal residential developments of lots and homes, residents will have more room to move around and grow their spaces as this allows for more indoor air circulation, separate office or study rooms, spaces for patios and organic gardens.

Staying true to preserving the area's natural offerings, the estate also features a 5-km long open space that ties its City Center, East, and West districts. The area is highlighted by the La Salle Botanical Gardens, featuring 25 themed garden patches and will house a laboratory, plant nursery, greenhouses, and libraries.

The master-planned estate is also a short walking or biking distance away to naturally formed rivers, waterfalls and mountains, which offer expansive relaxing views of Porac's mountain ranges and green fields.

Convenience of urban living

Apart from living in a healthier environment, the COVID-19 pandemic has also made us realize the benefits of living in a master-planned community that offers convenience and connectivity.

Having everything within your reach, offers improved productivity, safety and convenience, allowing less time in transit or out of your homes.

Photo Release Artist perspective of Alviera City Center.

In addition, living in a master-planned estate also offers a more secure environment to live, work and play in, as expert planning for enhanced health and disaster resilience is implemented. The physical infrastructure for connectivity it offers is another plus.

As an urban development, Alviera brings to Central Luzon the conveniences of urban living as it features everything residents and businesses need in one community—residential, commercial and retail and office spaces. This urbanized feel is very present in the estate's City Center, which houses corporate offices, retail and commercial destinations as well as the Alviera Country Club.

Part of the estate's residential components can also be found at the City Center. Alviera is set to house a broad range of developments such as Ayala Land Premier, Alveo and Avida.

Among the residential projects set to rise in Alviera are Ayala Land Premier's Park Estates, the brand's first project in Pampanga, which features 68 residential lots; Alveo's 40-hectare Montala and 43-hectare The Greenways; and the 16-hectare Avida Settings Alviera and the 1.5 hectare Avida Northdale Settings, among others.

Photo Release Aerial photo of the Alviera Country Club.

At present, ALI has already sold 2,900 residential units in Alviera.

Residential communities will also be featured in the Alviera East district, which houses the seven-hectare East Commercial, offering 20 distinct spaces for business and investment.

Alviera's East district is also home to educational institutions such as Holy Angel University, and a 64-hectare eco industrial park for light-to-medium industries that will help generate work opportunities for communities within and outside the estate, which will further boost the economic potential of the region.

At present, companies such as Monde Nissin and Badan Building Materials Corp. are already operational within the Alviera industrial park.

Tourism and recreation

Apart from targeting residents and industrial locators, Alviera is also envisioned to cater to both international and local travelers, banking on its location, planned leisure developments, and natural offerings.

The leisure and tourism component of the estate can be found in its Alviera West district, which is characterized by its lush greenery, rolling terrain, and high elevation. The district will house themed hotels, wellness centers, recreational developments, retail spaces, and residences with a panoramic view of the outstanding landscape, which provides a heightened perspective for urban living in nature.

The first of many leisure components of the estate include the Sandbox adventure park and the Alviera Country Club. The estate’s club is a sports and lifestyle hub featuring an events pavilion, meeting rooms, main restaurant, cafe and sports bar, sports and wellness facilities, entertainment facilities, swimming pools, and children’s play areas.

Photo Release Street view of Alviera surrounded by the Porac Mountain Range.

Central Luzon's growth potential

Being at the core of Central Luzon, Alviera is envisioned to transform Pampanga into a contemporary community in the North, anticipating and believing in the potential growth of the region, but at the same time, nurturing the area's natural beauty.

With its prime location, the estate will be known for its connectivity, as it is envisioned to be a large-scale sustainable estate that will open up the region to local and international markets.

"Connected via land, sea, and air, Alviera is easily accessible via major thoroughfares NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX, and close to key economic areas in the north like Angeles City, San Fernando, Cabanatuan, Baguio, to name a few, as well as Subic Freeport and the Clark International Airport," Estacio shared.

The estate is only 1.5 hours away from Metro Manila, 20 minutes away from Angeles City and the Clark International Airport, and 45 minutes away from the Subic Freeport Zone.

“We had always seen the great potential of the area, especially with the region’s strong economic indicators and planned infrastructure to strengthen connections to other growth centers. We started with the 63-hectare Industrial Park, catering to PEZA and non-PEZA locators. Now with the estate’s first commercial hub, we expect to house numerous investment, business and tourism opportunities that would complement the growing communities and optimistic plans for Pampanga and the rest of the region.” Estacio added.

With its potential for driving economic growth in the region, coupled with its sustainable development and urban living in nature offerings, Alviera is a master-planned community that no doubt offers a sanctuary for both work and pleasure for a good and full life.

To know more about Alviera, visit their website www.alviera.ph or follow them on Facebook.