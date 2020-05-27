Garden City offers sustainable living for the middle class

MANILA, Philippines — After the success of Aspire Corporate Plaza, the pioneer project of Golden Bay Land Holdings, the boutique land developer now ventures on to its first residential project: Garden City.

The six-tower development will stand at 17 stories high within Bacoor City, near the future LRT Bacoor Station. The residential development will house select floors for offices and a retail strip for the convenience of its inhabitants.

“It’s a full-pledged mini-city that features a good work-life-play balance for residents,” said Jardin Wong, Golden Bay chief operating officer.

“After the momentum we’ve had from Aspire Corporate Plaza, we’re keeping the energy going with this larger project. I think the execution will be much smoother than our last project because of our operational experience, but the pressure is definitely higher,” he added.

Photo Release Garden City is poised to be a refreshing paradise escape from the city, within the city.

He and his team are hard at work at making Garden City true to its name: a refreshing paradise escape from the city, within the city.

With most units having a Manila Bay view, they aim to make the development’s chi well-balanced so residents can truly recharge and escape the hustle and bustle of urban Manila.

A huge fraction of the development has been allocated for breathing spaces, greenery, and communal areas where residents can actually develop a coherent relationship with their neighbors.

“In condos, you don’t really establish closeness to your neighbors but for this particular project we really made an effort in designing the amenities to bring the residents together. We want to bring back that sense of community and connection in Garden City, which is actually good for everyone’s mental health,” shared Wong.

“No day will ever be the same for its residents,” he said.

With its live-work-play scheme nailed down and delivered to a tee, Wong and his team are also extremely proud to share that Garden City prioritizes sustainability aside from an amazing resident experience.

Wong introduced the bio-wood, rain-catchment system, and eco-friendly lights that will be used for the property. The design features passive cooling for better ventilation, as well as welcomes natural light to use less electricity. The developers also named the towers after endangered wood species in the Philippines, Narra, Molave, and Yakal.

“It’s our responsibility as a developer to do our part in taking care of the environment. We’ve tried our best to scout for suppliers who have the same sustainable vision as us. From tiles to lights, it might be more expensive but it’s an investment in the long run,” Wong said.

The property’s exterior, aided by WTA Architects, is designed to be refreshing and warm. It’s Zen-inspired and very relaxing, somewhere to escape to after the stress of the city.

“When people invest and live here, I like to think that in a small way, I’ve helped them achieve the life they want through the design and experience of the property,” Wong said.

Wong and his team are targeting a high growth segment of young families and aspiring entrepreneurs who want a quality space they can call their own.

Garden City offers two types of square-cut units. Typical studio units start at 30 square meters while standard two-bedroom units are at 70 to 75 square meters, all of which have balconies facing Manila Bay, Las Pinas, and Makati.

“You’ll always be bound by size with condos but with smarter layouts that we have, you can really maximize the space. It’s an investment but it’s also a bargain, We really designed this property as a masterpiece for the middle class. Quality and design at an accessible price,’ Wong shared.

Garden City will soon rise at the Alabang-Zapote growth corridor, a short 10-minute commute from the Macapagal Bay Area, the project is envisioned to transform the Bacoor landscape and open up exciting economic opportunities for future residents.