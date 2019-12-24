Looking for your affordable dream home? Choose 'Alagang Micara'

MANILA, Philippines — For every Filipino family, it is a dream to live under the same roof that they can call home. However, not all Filipino families can easily afford their dream homes. Some need to work harder, save wiser and even go overseas to earn better.

Micara Estates wants to take care of these Filipino families, the way you want to take care of your family.

If you’re looking for your affordable dream home, choose to experience “Alagang Micara.”

Established in 2014, Micara Estates is a 70-hectare property located in Tanza Cavite and developed by Property Company of Friends Inc. Its name “Micara” is coined from the words “my care” because it believes that a home is the ultimate expression of care for your loved ones.

Envisioned by Pro-Friends to provide comfort, security, and ease of access, here’s what Micara Estates will take care for you:

Alaga ang everyday needs

A Caltex service station is already operational along with retail establishments such as the 7-11 convenience store. The Micara Plaza also serves as the estate’s main commercial area.

Alaga ang fun time

Micara Estate will also have open spaces where you can relax and just forget life’s worries. There will also be a playground for kids to meet each other and play.

Alaga ang family bonding

To bond with your friends and family, simply visit nearby commercial establishments for shopping, dining and entertainment like Emilus Supermarket, Puregold, Robinsons Place Gen. Trias, and SM Rosario. The estate also has a multipurpose court.

Alaga ang biyahe

Micara Estate is strategically located along Antero Soriano Highway in Tanza so schools, hospitals, wet markets, and churches are easily accessible. Nearby industries include the Cavite Export Processing Zone and Suntech iPark in Imus.

Drive or take public transport and arrive at your destination at ease. Being in Cavite, the SM Mall of Asia Complex as well as the Makati Business District are within reach.

Alaga ang security

Lastly, all homes in Micara Estates-Tanza including yours will be enclosed in a gated, round-the-clock guarded community.

Homes suited for your needs

Each family is different so Micara Estates-Tanza offers houses to suit their various needs.

The Portia House Model, for one, is perfect for the needs of starting and growing families alike. It has a floor area of 40 square meters and a lot area of 45 sqm. It has three bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, one toilet and bath, a powder room, a service area and provision for a one-car garage.

The Felicia House Model, meanwhile, is ideal for those starting family and young professionals looking for a home at an affordable price. The Felicia House Model has a floor area of 50 sqm and a lot area of 50 sqm. It has three bedrooms, a living room, dining room, kitchen, one toilet and bath, a powder room and a provision for a one-car garage.

Located along Antero Soriano Highway in Brgy. Sahud-Ulan, Tanza, Cavite, Micara Estates conducts open houses so visit and experience “Alagang Micara” yourself.

For updates, follow https://www.facebook.com/MicaraEstatesOfficial. For more information, visit www.micaraland.com.